Lapataganj of dropped govt and private sector projects hits a high

The value of projects dropped – due to no information being available – rose to Rs 4.5 trillion, shows an analysis of data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. CMIE uses company statements, media reports and contacts promoters and contractors to track projects. When there is no information about a project for quite some time, it is ‘dropped’. The latest value of such dropped projects beat the previous high of Rs 4.4 trillion in March 2019 as seen in chart 1 (click image for interactive link).
The government had Rs 2.31 trillion worth of dropped projects. It was Rs 2.18 trillion for the private sector. In value terms, the last three quarters have had more government projects being affected than those in the private sector. This is unlike previous election cycles. More private sector projects dropped out due to lack of information compared to government ones in 2019 and 2014 (chart 2).
The value of projects dropped due to no information declined from their high after election season in 2019. Voting in 2024 is to end in June.
