Less than a quarter of NSDC Academy candidates secure placements

Less than a quarter of candidates enrolled in skilling programmes offered through the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) Academy have secured jobs, according to data from the platform's public dashboard, highlighting persistent challenges in translating training into employment outcomes.

As of June 8, only 660,586 of the 2.83 million candidates enrolled through NSDC Academy had been placed, implying a placement rate of about 23 per cent. The dashboard also showed that 1.40 million candidates had been certified, meaning fewer than half of those enrolled completed certification requirements.

The figures point to a significant drop-off between enrolment, certification and employment. While the platform has attracted millions of learners since its launch, fewer than one in four enrolled candidates have secured placements. Even among those who completed certification, a substantial proportion had not translated their training into recorded employment outcomes through the academy.

Of the total 2.83 million candidates enrolled so far across companies, 2.4 million were trained, 2.04 million were assessed, and 1.4 million were certified. NSDC Academy, launched in 2023, is a platform for industry-linked skilling and higher-education programmes delivered through universities, colleges and training partners as part of the broader Skill India ecosystem. It aims to integrate skill development with higher education and improve employability through job-oriented courses across a range of sectors. The data provide a snapshot of the scale achieved by the initiative while also underscoring the challenge of converting training participation into jobs. Placement outcomes are increasingly being watched as a key measure of the effectiveness of government-backed skilling programmes, as policymakers shift focus from enrolment numbers to employment generation.