Mumbai's redevelopment pipeline could unlock nearly 59k new homes by 2031

Mumbai’s redevelopment pipeline could unlock nearly 59,000 new homes worth approximately ₹1.5 trillion by 2031, reaffirming redevelopment as one of the key drivers of the city’s future housing supply, according to a report by Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy firm.

Reflecting the growing urgency for redevelopment, developer agreements (DAs) in Mumbai crossed the 1,050 mark for the first time since 2020, with 1,094 societies currently under redevelopment, collectively unlocking nearly 432 acres of land across the city.

Redevelopment activity in 2026 has witnessed a strong start, with the first two-and-a-half months accounting for more than 30 per cent of the total developer agreements recorded in both 2024 and 2025.

As of March 15, 2026, around 70 societies covering nearly 52.2 acres had already entered redevelopment, compared with 196 societies spanning 101.3 acres in 2024 and 229 societies covering 104.8 acres in 2025. Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director (MD), Knight Frank India, said: “The increasing scale of projects and rising traction across suburban micro-markets indicate that the sector is evolving into a more organised and economically viable development model.” Additionally, society redevelopment projects are expected to generate more than ₹9,115 crore in stamp duty revenue over the project lifecycle. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s 2017 audit report, 160,000 buildings in Mumbai are more than 30 years old and have been identified for structural audits.

The report also noted that redevelopment activity accounted for nearly 8 per cent of Mumbai’s rental demand as of March 2026. The report further highlighted a gradual shift in redevelopment activity towards larger land parcels, following key policy reforms such as DCPR 2034 and the Self-Redevelopment Policy. Land parcels above 10,000 square metres accounted for more than half of the total redevelopment area in 2026. Ram Raheja, MD, S Raheja, a Mumbai-based real estate firm, said: “Policy reforms around cluster redevelopment are beginning to work. Deal volumes and land area unlocked are both at multi-year highs. For developers who approach this with discipline, realistic offers, strong execution and clear member alignment, the pipeline represents a genuine and durable opportunity to contribute to how Mumbai grows.”

Since 2020, the western suburbs have led redevelopment activity with 773 societies under redevelopment, followed by the central suburbs with 261 societies. Borivali topped the chart with 220 societies, followed by Andheri (115) and Bandra (75). Collectively, suburban Mumbai accounted for 95 per cent of redevelopment activity. Gulam Zia, international partner, senior executive director, research, advisory, infrastructure and valuation, Knight Frank India, said: “Locations such as Borivali, Andheri, Bandra and Ghatkopar continue to attract redevelopment interest due to their established residential ecosystems and strong occupier demand.” Zia further highlighted that the society redevelopment ecosystem has reached a critical stage where the intense bargaining by society members and developers’ willingness to accommodate demands have pushed many projects beyond feasibility limits, especially when the market is showing signs of a slowdown.