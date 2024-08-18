Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LIC agents earn Rs 10k a month in HP, Rs 20k/month in Andaman & Nicobar

Life Insurance Corporation
LIC has 13,90,920 agents across the country, according to the data. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 11:26 AM IST
LIC agents on an average earn Rs 10,328 per month in Himachal Pradesh, the lowest among the insurer's agents in all states and UTs.

According to data provided by LIC to the Finance Ministry, the average monthly income was the highest at Rs 20,446 a month for LIC agents in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

In terms of the number of agents, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has the lowest number of agents at 273 in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Himachal Pradesh has 12,731 agents.

The PSU life insurer had 13,90,920 agents across the country, according to the data.

Among the larger states, Uttar Pradesh had the maximum number of LIC agents at over 1.84 lakh with an average monthly income of Rs 11,887.

Maharashtra had more than 1.61 lakh LIC agents with an average monthly income of Rs 14,931. West Bengal had the third-highest number of LIC agents at 1,19,975 with an average monthly income of Rs 13,512.

In Tamil Nadu, there were 87,347 agents with an average monthly income of Rs 13,444, while in Karnataka there were 81,674 agents with income of Rs 13,265.

In Rajasthan, there were 75,310 agents with income of Rs 13,960 a month.

In Madhya Pradesh, there were 63,779 agents with an average income of 11,647 per month, while in NCR of Delhi there were 40,469 agents with an average monthly income of Rs 15,169.


Topics :Himachal PradeshAndaman and Nicobar IslandsLIC IPO

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

