Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana line up to woo Foxconn chief Young Liu

Two southern states in India—Tamil Nadu and Karnataka—went all out to woo the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), Young Liu, on Saturday, aiming to strengthen Foxconn's existing investments in these states and explore future opportunities.

While the Tamil Nadu government inaugurated the first mega industrial housing project in India for 18,720 women employees of Foxconn, a supplier of Apple, at Vallam Vadagal near Chennai, Karnataka held strategic meetings with him to fast-track the Rs 22,000 crore Project Elephant, which involves establishing a mobile phone assembly plant. This comes a day after Liu met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Delhi on Friday, where he stated that Hyderabad has the potential to expand in all sectors and that he would visit Hyderabad with his team in the near future. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Going a step ahead of others, Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister, T.R.B. Rajaa, not only received Liu at the airport but also personally drove him to the venue. After a meeting with Liu last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the company has investment plans in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. For Project Elephant, the company has already secured 300 acres of land in the ITIR Industrial Area, spanning Doddaballapura and Devanahalli Taluk in Bengaluru Rural District. Foxconn is the largest contract manufacturer of electronics globally and one of the largest employers worldwide. It is known for manufacturing iPhones, and its client base reportedly includes Apple, Google, Sony, Amazon, Dell, Microsoft, Cisco, and Intel.

"Foxconn's largest footprint in India is here in Tamil Nadu. The state's economic blueprint is active and attractive for technology investments," Liu said after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the Rs 706.5 crore housing project at the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Vallam Vadagal, Sriperumbudur. Spread over 20 acres, the housing complex is designed to accommodate 18,720 women workers across 13 blocks, each with stilt plus 10 floors. Each dormitory-style room houses six beds, with a total of 240 rooms per block. "Investments that come to Tamil Nadu have multiplied rapidly over the last few years. We have the largest female workforce in India. Foxconn has been our longstanding partner, and we are looking for further mutually beneficial collaborations," said Rajaa.

Essential amenities at the complex include potable water, stormwater drainage, solid waste management, rainwater harvesting, and solar energy use. Additionally, security is a top priority, with 1,170 CCTV cameras already installed. Foxconn will take charge of kitchen operations, with a dining area designed to seat 4,000 people at once. The project also includes spaces for recreational and outdoor activities, as well as a commercial area with a shopping complex and supermarket.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka government and Foxconn team reviewed the ongoing Rs 22,000 crore investment in the ITIR Industrial Area in Karnataka, where the company is establishing a major phone assembly plant on 300 acres. This project will create over 40,000 jobs and further strengthen Karnataka's economic growth, job creation, and leadership in technological innovation, Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Commerce and Industries in Karnataka, posted on the X platform.

"Foxconn's Project Elephant is an investment for the future of Karnataka. This initiative is of critical importance, and we assure that comprehensive support is being provided by all key departments within the state. We look forward to working closely with Foxconn to make Project Elephant a resounding success and a model for future initiatives in Karnataka," State Industries Minister M.B. Patil reportedly said.