Home / Industry / News / Lilly and Cipla to market tirzepatide in India under new brand Yurpeak

Lilly and Cipla to market tirzepatide in India under new brand Yurpeak

The Lilly-Cipla collaboration brings a second brand of tirzepatide, Yurpeak, to India, aiming to widen patient access for diabetes and obesity care across urban and semi-urban markets

Eli Lily (Photo: Bloomberg)
Under the agreement, Cipla will handle distribution and promotion of Yurpeak, while Lilly will continue to manufacture and supply the drug. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 7:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Eli Lilly and Cipla on Thursday have signed an agreement to distribute and promote tirzepatide in India under a second brand, Yurpeak. The move is intended to expand access to the drug beyond cities where Lilly already has an established presence.
 
Under the agreement, Cipla will handle distribution and promotion of Yurpeak, while Lilly will continue to manufacture and supply the drug. The price of Yurpeak will be the same as Lilly’s existing brand, Mounjaro, which was launched in India in March 2025. The collaboration is intended to increase access to tirzepatide across urban and semi-urban markets, reaching patients who may have limited access to Lilly’s current distribution network.
 
The monthly price of Mounjaro ranges from ₹13,125 to ₹27,500, depending on the dosage and delivery system, which includes vials or KwikPen. Launched in March 2025, the drug’s cost varies by strength. Following a GST reduction in September 2025, the price for vials as a weekly injection is ₹3,281 per 2.5 mg vial which is around ₹13,124 per month for four doses and ₹4,101 per 5 mg vial which come to ₹16,404 per month for four doses.
 
“The introduction of a second brand of tirzepatide in India through our commercial agreement with Cipla furthers Lilly’s commitment to expanding access to innovative treatments for chronic conditions,” said Winselow Tucker, president and general manager, Lilly India. 
 
Achin Gupta, global chief operating officer, Cipla, said, “With the introduction of Yurpeak (tirzepatide), we are stepping into obesity care with the same commitment and scale that have defined our efforts in respiratory and chronic therapies.”
 
Tirzepatide is a prescription-only therapy and the first dual agonist of glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptors. It is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise for adults with type 2 diabetes, as well as for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity. Yurpeak will be available in a KwikPen presentation, a multi-dose, prefilled pen, with six dose strengths ranging from 2.5 mg to 15 mg, allowing healthcare providers to tailor treatment plans.
 
India has an estimated 101 million people living with diabetes, with nearly half of adult patients inadequately controlled. Adult obesity prevalence in the country stands at around 6.5 per cent, affecting nearly 100 million people. Obesity is associated with over 200 health complications, including diabetes, coronary heart disease, cancer, and sleep apnea.
 
The agreement provides for a second brand of tirzepatide in India, potentially broadening access to treatment for diabetes and obesity. Cipla’s distribution network is expected to reach regions beyond Lilly’s existing channels, making the therapy available to a wider patient base.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Digital payments made up 99.7% of transaction volume in 2024: RBI report

Premium

Rajasthan to make 8 mines operational this year, fast-tracks clearances

Cough syrup deaths: CDSCO launches digital tracker for high-risk solvents

Chennai emerges as most confident real estate market: Magicbricks report

Indian leather exports to fall 10-12% in FY26 amid high US tariff: Crisil

Topics :Eli LillyCiplaPharma industry

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story