Rajasthan to make 8 mines operational this year, fast-tracks clearances

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 7:06 PM IST
Rajasthan aims to get eight major mineral mines operational this year and has asked government departments to give permissions, including environmental clearance, on priority, said a senior civil servant.
The state is committed to bringing auctioned major mineral mines into operation quickly, said T Ravikant principal secretary for mines and petroleum. Two mines became operational earlier this year and efforts are being made to issue environment clearances for eight more.
Making mines operational will lead to Rajasthan getting an incentive of Rs 300 crore under a central government assistance scheme. The money will help the state in seeking investments in mining, employment, and revenue generation, said Ravikant.
Rajasthan earned Rs 9,228 crore from mining in FY25 — almost 24 per cent more from the previous year and among the top revenue sources. It aims to collect Rs 12,980 crore as mining revenue in FY26. Government officials have been asked to focus on collecting mining arrears and impose penalties for illegal mining, said a mining department official.
The state produces 22 major and 36 minor minerals and it is the country’s sole producer of lead, zinc, wollastonite, selenite, calcite, and gypsum. In 2024 it announced a policy that aims to expand mining’s contribution to the state’s gross domestic product from 3.4 per cent to 5 per cent by FY30 and 6-8 per cent by FY47.