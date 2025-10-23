Home / Industry / News / Rajasthan to make 8 mines operational this year, fast-tracks clearances

Rajasthan to make 8 mines operational this year, fast-tracks clearances

Rajasthan targets 8 new mines in 2025, aiming to boost revenue to ₹12,980 crore, create jobs, and attract investment with fast-track clearances.

mines
premium
Rajasthan earned Rs 9,228 crore from mining in FY25 — almost 24 per cent more from the previous year and among the top revenue sources. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 7:06 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rajasthan aims to get eight major mineral mines operational this year and has asked government departments to give permissions, including environmental clearance, on priority, said a senior civil servant. 
The state is committed to bringing auctioned major mineral mines into operation quickly, said T Ravikant principal secretary for mines and petroleum. Two mines became operational earlier this year and efforts are being made to issue environment clearances for eight more. 
Making mines operational will lead to Rajasthan getting an incentive of Rs 300 crore under a central government assistance scheme. The money will help the state in seeking investments in mining, employment, and revenue generation, said Ravikant. 
Rajasthan earned Rs 9,228 crore from mining in FY25 — almost 24 per cent more from the previous year and among the top revenue sources. It aims to collect Rs 12,980 crore as mining revenue in FY26. Government officials have been asked to focus on collecting mining arrears and impose penalties for illegal mining, said a mining department official. 
The state produces 22 major and 36 minor minerals and it is the country’s sole producer of lead, zinc, wollastonite, selenite, calcite, and gypsum. In 2024 it announced a policy that aims to expand mining’s contribution to the state’s gross domestic product from 3.4 per cent to 5 per cent by FY30 and 6-8 per cent by FY47.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cough syrup deaths: CDSCO launches digital tracker for high-risk solvents

Chennai emerges as most confident real estate market: Magicbricks report

Indian leather exports to fall 10-12% in FY26 amid high US tariff: Crisil

Capital raised by Indian real estate highest in past 7 yrs: Equirus Capital

Over 350 distilleries face ethanol allocation uncertainty: Industry body

Topics :rajasthanMining industryminerals

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story