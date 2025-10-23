Home / Industry / News / Cough syrup deaths: CDSCO launches digital tracker for high-risk solvents

Cough syrup deaths: CDSCO launches digital tracker for high-risk solvents

The regulator's ONDLS-based monitoring platform will track supply chains and quality of solvents used in drug manufacturing following child deaths linked to toxic cough syrups

Cough syrup
Earlier this month, it was reported that at least 24 children died after consuming cough syrup contaminated with DEG in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 5:44 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Days after the death of at least 24 children linked to cough syrups contaminated with toxic diethylene glycol (DEG), the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has announced a new system to monitor the supply and quality of high-risk solvents.
 
Digital monitoring system on ONDLS portal
 
The regulator has launched a Digital Monitoring System on the ONDLS portal to track the supply chain and quality of solvents used in pharmaceutical manufacturing. The move comes amid heightened concerns over drug safety following recent reports of DEG contamination in cough syrups, particularly those intended for paediatric use.
 
Under the directive, all state and Union Territory drug controllers have been instructed to ensure that manufacturers of pharmaceutical-grade solvents — including propylene glycol, glycerin, maltitol, sorbitol, polyethylene glycol and others — obtain a manufacturing licence through the ONDLS portal. Manufacturers holding existing licences must register on the portal and provide batch-level details, certificates of analysis (CoA) and vendor information.
 
The portal will allow regulators to monitor the production, sale and distribution of high-risk solvents in real time.
 
States told to enforce tighter compliance checks
 
States have been asked to enforce these measures rigorously, including testing solvents before manufacture, monitoring compliance during inspections and sensitising manufacturers about safe production practices. CDSCO has also provided technical support contacts for any difficulties in using the portal.
 
The list of high-risk solvents includes glycerin, propylene glycol, maltitol and its solution, sorbitol and its solution, hydrogenated starch hydrolysate, polyethylene glycol (MW <1000), diethylene glycol stearates, certain low-molecular-weight polyethylene glycol monomethyl ethers, polysorbates and ethyl alcohol.
 
Deaths in Madhya Pradesh linked to DEG contamination
 
Earlier this month, it was reported that at least 24 children died after consuming cough syrup contaminated with DEG in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh. The deaths have been linked to Coldrif syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu. The company’s manufacturing licence has been revoked and it has been ordered to shut down permanently.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chennai emerges as most confident real estate market: Magicbricks report

Indian leather exports to fall 10-12% in FY26 amid high US tariff: Crisil

Capital raised by Indian real estate highest in past 7 yrs: Equirus Capital

Over 350 distilleries face ethanol allocation uncertainty: Industry body

US tariffs may dent Indian leather industry revenue by up to 12%: Crisil

Topics :Indian healthcareCough syrupPharma industry

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story