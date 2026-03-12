AC makers flag production risks as LPG shortage worsens amid West Asia war

The persisting military conflict in west Asia is starting to have an impact India’s manufacturing capabilities, as consumer durable makers flag supply restraints, which are becoming a barrier to production.

The LPG cylinder shortage, which has created an issue for several industries including hospitality, is now starting to create troubles for air conditioner (AC) makers.

“Geopolitical tension in western Asia has started creating some supply-side constraints across certain input materials used in AC manufacturing. We are currently witnessing restricted supply of LPG, which is used in processes such as brazing and curing of powder-coating,” said Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice president, appliances business, Godrej Enterprises Group.

“We are monitoring the situation closely, working with suppliers and optimising procurement strategies to minimise disruption and ensure production continuity ahead of the peak summer season,” Nandi further pointed out.

Additionally, there has been a limited supply of key plastic raw materials like polypropylene and polystyrene, accompanied by sharp price increases. These elements are fundamental to manufacturing refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and other appliances.

“While we still have some stock, if the restrictions on commercial LPG cylinders continue, production of ACs will be impacted in the coming few days,” B Thiagarajan, managing director at Bluestar told Business Standard.

Other prominent AC makers, too, have hinted at production impact if the restricted supply is not eased.

This comes amid already rising prices of commodities like copper and aluminum, used heavily in the production of durables. Prices of copper have risen almost 25 per cent in the last few months and aluminium prices, too, are at an all-time high.

After last year’s season was wiped out due to an early arrival of rains and prolonged monsoon, the consumer durables industry has been hopeful of a strong sales season this year, powered by an early arrival of summer. A harsher summer was also a driving factor for sales this year.