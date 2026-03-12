Home / Industry / News / AC makers flag production risks as LPG shortage worsens amid West Asia war

AC makers flag production risks as LPG shortage worsens amid West Asia war

Air-conditioner makers warn of production risks as LPG shortages linked to the West Asia conflict disrupt supply of fuel used in brazing and coating processes

air conditioner, ACs
premium
This comes amid already rising prices of commodities such as copper and aluminium, used heavily in the production of durables. Prices of copper have risen almost 25 per cent in the last few months and aluminium prices, too, are at an all-time high.
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 7:06 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The persisting military conflict in west Asia is starting to have an impact India’s manufacturing capabilities, as consumer durable makers flag supply restraints, which are becoming a barrier to production. 
 
The LPG cylinder shortage, which has created an issue for several industries including hospitality, is now starting to create troubles for air conditioner (AC) makers.
 
“Geopolitical tension in western Asia has started creating some supply-side constraints across certain input materials used in AC manufacturing. We are currently witnessing restricted supply of LPG, which is used in processes such as brazing and curing of powder-coating,” said Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice president, appliances business, Godrej Enterprises Group.
 
Other prominent AC makers, too, have hinted at production impact if the restricted supply is not eased.
 
“While we still have some stock, if the restrictions on commercial LPG cylinders continue, production of ACs will be impacted in the coming few days,” B Thiagarajan, managing director at Bluestar told Business Standard.
 
Additionally, there has been a limited supply of key plastic raw materials like polypropylene and polystyrene, accompanied by sharp price increases. These elements are fundamental to manufacturing refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and other appliances.
 
“We are monitoring the situation closely, working with suppliers and optimising procurement strategies to minimise disruption and ensure production continuity ahead of the peak summer season,” Nandi further pointed out.
 
This comes amid already rising prices of commodities like copper and aluminum, used heavily in the production of durables. Prices of copper have risen almost 25 per cent in the last few months and aluminium prices, too, are at an all-time high.
 
After last year’s season was wiped out due to an early arrival of rains and prolonged monsoon, the consumer durables industry has been hopeful of a strong sales season this year, powered by an early arrival of summer. A harsher summer was also a driving factor for sales this year.
 
Voltas, for instance, said it expected to record 25 per cent growth in the room air conditioner (RAC) category this season. The company is not dependent on LPG for its manufacturing plants. "We use oxyacetylene so fortunately we are isolated from the issue as of now," Mukundan Menon, managing director at Voltas said. 
 
Panasonic Life Solutions India hasn’t seen any impact on their AC manufacturing, but they continue to monitor the situation closely. 
 
“We are very carefully monitoring the progress (of the conflict) and have the sustained production over a period of time. So at this point, it's okay, but we are very carefully monitoring the situation,” Abhishek Verma, business head & product chief- AC Group at Panasonic Life Solutions India said. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Delhi peak power demand may cross 9K MW this summer amid heatwave fears

Delhi's peak power demand expected to cross 9,000 MW this summer

VOC Port sets aside 90,000 sq m space for containers amid West Asia crisis

Exporters' body urges govt to ensure LPG, gas supply for manufacturers

Indian Railways approves regularisation of two special trains from Odisha

Topics :lpg crisisenergy sectorIndustry Newsair conditioners

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story