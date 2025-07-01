Kolkata's Luxmi Group acquires majority stake in UK's Brew Tea Co.

Kolkata-based Luxmi Group, which owns the iconic Makaibari estate in Darjeeling, has acquired a majority stake in UK-based Brew Tea Co., a speciality tea company focused on whole-leaf teas.

Founded in Manchester by Phil and Aideen Kirby, Brew Tea Co.’s subscription service—delivering 500g of loose leaf on a regular basis—now reaches nearly 10,000 homes across the UK.

The co-founders, Phil and Aideen Kirby, will retain a 20 per cent stake and continue to lead Brew Tea Co. as part of the partnership, a statement mentioned.

The partnership with Luxmi Group, which produces about 30 million kg across 25 estates in Assam, Darjeeling and Rwanda, will strengthen sourcing for Brew Tea Co.

In a statement, Aideen Kirby said, “We’ve always believed that if you start with great leaves and the right partners, you don’t need to interfere too much.” “Sourcing directly from estates that share our values — with care for people, land, and craftsmanship — is what makes our tea taste as good as it does. This partnership allows us to strengthen those relationships at the source. What matters most to us is the experience in people’s kitchens every single day,” added Phil Kirby. By joining forces, Luxmi and Brew Tea Co. aim to create a complete farm-to-cup model — offering full traceability, exceptional freshness, and a direct connection between garden and consumer.