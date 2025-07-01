Home / Industry / News / India's iron ore production rises marginally to 53 mmt in April-May

India's iron ore production rises marginally to 53 mmt in April-May

The production of manganese ore, bauxite, zinc concentrate and limestone rose in the April-May period of the ongoing financial year

iron ore
India is the second largest aluminium producer, among top ten producers in refined copper, and third largest iron ore producer in the world. (Image: Shutter Stock)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 5:59 PM IST
The country's iron ore production rose marginally by 0.6 per cent to 53 million metric tonnes (mmt) in the April-May period of the ongoing financial year.

As per provisional data, production of iron ore was 52.7 MMT in the same period of the previous fiscal.

The production of manganese ore, bauxite, zinc concentrate and limestone rose in the April-May period of the ongoing fiscal, the mines ministry said in a statement.

In the non-ferrous metal sector, primary aluminium production in April-May grew by 1.3 per cent to 7.07 lakh tonnes (LT) from 6.98 LT in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ: India can surpass Brazil, China in iron ore output: Vedanta chairman

During the same period, refined copper production has grown by 43.5 per cent from 0.69 LT to 0.99 LT.

India is the second largest aluminium producer, among top ten producers in refined copper, and third largest iron ore producer in the world.

Continued growth in production of iron ore in the current financial year reflects the robust demand conditions in the user industry viz. steel.

Coupled with growth in aluminium and copper, these growth trends point towards continued strong economic activity in user sectors such as energy, infrastructure, construction, automotive and machinery.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :iron ore outputIron OreZincBauxite

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

