India's iron ore production rises marginally to 53 mmt in April-May

The country's iron ore production rose marginally by 0.6 per cent to 53 million metric tonnes (mmt) in the April-May period of the ongoing financial year.

As per provisional data, production of iron ore was 52.7 MMT in the same period of the previous fiscal.

The production of manganese ore, bauxite, zinc concentrate and limestone rose in the April-May period of the ongoing fiscal, the mines ministry said in a statement.

In the non-ferrous metal sector, primary aluminium production in April-May grew by 1.3 per cent to 7.07 lakh tonnes (LT) from 6.98 LT in the year-ago period.

During the same period, refined copper production has grown by 43.5 per cent from 0.69 LT to 0.99 LT.