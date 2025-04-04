Luxury hotel chains serve up exclusive experiences, some only for members

Exclusivity is the latest amenity on offer by luxury hotel chains in India, as they bet big on the rising demand for luxurious getaways in the country, often curated for members of their loyalty programmes.

From high-end villas with private sommeliers to exclusive showcases at cultural centres to private sessions with Michelin-starred chefs and celebrities, among others, hotel chains are pulling out all the stops.

In October last year, Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts launched Arq by the Leela — a collection of uber-luxurious villas at Pichola Lake in Udaipur — spanning from 360 sq mt to 803 sq mt, starting at over Rs 2,50,000 a night.

“As incomes grow, people are looking beyond destinations and travelling specifically for experiences. We are seeing that in Udaipur and Jaipur, where guests don’t necessarily step out of hotels but just want to soak in the experiences that the properties have to offer,” said Anuraag Bhatnagar, chief executive officer, at the luxury hospitality chain. Built as a palace within a palace, guests arrive at the villas on a private boat and get a “complete package of experiences in a bubble” — from their own master chefs, sommelier, wellness specialist, and housekeeping, among others. Currently open to all, Arq will soon become a part of its membership programme and will be launched in international markets.

“India is at the forefront of a new era in luxury hospitality, driven by its dynamic economy and cultural richness. With Arq, we are elevating ultra-luxury to unprecedented levels, creating bespoke sanctuaries that blend India’s timeless heritage with innovation,” Bhatnagar added. Thailand-based hospitality chain Minor Hotels will be bringing exclusive experiences to Anantara Jewel Bagh — its first luxurious property in India — in Jaipur. “Experiences are driving travel across the globe and we want to bring some of them to India, not only for the domestic tourist in the country but also to pull in the international traveller to the country,” Dillip Rajakarier, chief executive officer, Minor Hotels, told Business Standard, noting that these experiences would be exclusive to its guests and may vary from hotel to hotel.

Across Vietnam, Thailand, Maldives, and Laos — where Minor has a large presence — the hotel chain runs exclusive cruises, organises jungle bubbles in elephant sanctuaries, or curates exclusive train journeys for guests who seek something different and bespoke. “We are launching the explorer tent experiences — which include a night’s stay in a two-room luxury tent pitched inside the resort’s compound. Guests can stay at the hotel but also spend a night in the tent or the jungle bubble. We are in the early stages of bringing something like the tented camp to India because we see a lot of potential for them in the country,” Rajakarier added.

As with most luxury experiences, the exclusive services are priced, but the price tags do not matter. “These are experiences for people who want exclusivity more than anything else. It’s a proverbial chip on the shoulder that sets them apart from their peers,” said a senior executive at a leading hotel chain who did not want to be named. NYSE-listed Hyatt Hotels has tied up with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai for its World of Hyatt members, where they get to witness exclusive shows like Mughal-e-Azam, Mamma Mia, and even a few from Broadway. The hotel chain also regularly organises special meetups, like one with the 1983 Cricket World Cup winning team for the members.