Piyush Goyal's comments on Indian startups draw flak from industry players

In a LinkedIn post, Aadit Palicha, co-founder and chief executive officer of quick commerce platform Zepto, defended the Indian startup ecosystem and said it is easy to critique consumer internet companies and compare them with the technological progress in the United States or China.

This came a few hours after the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, took a dig at the Indian startup ecosystem.

Goyal, at the Startup Mahakumbh, said that instead of any innovation in deep tech or more impactful industries, many startups often turn unemployed youth into cheap labour.

Palicha, in his post, said there are almost 1.5 lakh real people earning livelihoods through Zepto today — a company that 'did not' exist three-and-a-half years ago.

“Over Rs 1,000 crore of tax contribution to the government per year, over a billion dollars of foreign direct investment brought into the country, and hundreds of crore invested in organising India’s backend supply chains (especially for fresh fruits and vegetables). If that is not a miracle in Indian innovation, I honestly do not know what is,” he wrote on the professional networking platform LinkedIn.

“It is easy to criticise consumer internet startups in India, especially when you compare them to the deep technical excellence being built in the United States or China,” he added.

Palicha added that India currently does not have its own large-scale foundational artificial intelligence (AI) model because the country has not yet been able to build large internet companies. He cited examples of technology giants like Amazon, Google, and Alibaba, mentioning that the global companies now leading innovation initially took off as consumer tech companies.

“Why does India not have its own large-scale foundational AI model? It is because we still have not built great internet companies. Most technology-led innovation over the past two decades has originated from consumer internet companies. Who scaled cloud computing? Amazon (originally a consumer internet company). Who are the big players in AI today? Facebook, Google, Alibaba, Tencent, etc (all started as consumer internet companies),” Palicha said.

Emphasising the need to champion consumer tech platforms, Palicha said these companies drive innovation as they have a pool of data, talent, and capital. “The startup ecosystem, the government, and the owners of large pools of Indian capital need to actively support the creation of these local champions, not pull down the teams that are trying hard to get there,” he said.

Not just Palicha, former Infosys chief financial officer Mohandas Pai also criticised Goyal for his comments on the Indian startup ecosystem and its comparison with other countries.

In a social media post on X, Pai wrote, “Minister Piyush Goyal should not belittle our startups but ask himself what he has done as our Minister to help deep-tech startups grow in India? It is easy to point fingers at them. We have a hostile finance minister who harassed startups on angel tax for many years, do not allow endowments to invest, insurance companies still do not invest whereas they do globally.”

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the second edition of Startup Mahakumbh on Thursday, Goyal said that while China is investing heavily in artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning, and next-generation factories, Indian startups are focused more on food delivery apps and hyperfast logistics. He said: “Our ambitions are to compete with the best in the world. The government has been talking with different countries to build a bridge between startups, but we cannot take grocery stores to them as our offerings for startups.”

About the deep-tech startup ecosystem, Goyal said that it is a disturbing sign that India has only about 1,000 startups.