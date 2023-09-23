Madhya Pradesh auctions 22 mineral blocks, to earn Rs 38,100 crore

Out of the 51 mineral blocks offered for auction by Madhya Pradesh's Mining Department, 22 have been successfully auctioned, including four blocks of critical minerals. According to the department estimates, these auctions will generate a revenue of Rs 38,100 crore.

This latest round brings the total number of blocks auctioned in the state to 68, the highest in the country.

State Mineral Resources Minister Brijendra Pratap Singh said to Business Standard, "As per the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, we can ensure that the mineral resources of the state and the revenue earned from them will be used for the betterment of the general public."

He added that these steps would contribute to making Madhya Pradesh self-sufficient in the mineral sector.

The Mining Ministry posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), ''After this latest round of auction of mineral blocks by the Madhya Pradesh government, the total number of auctioned mineral blocks in the country has increased to 324. Of these, a maximum 68 blocks have been auctioned by Madhya Pradesh''.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that these mining reforms are not only augmenting state revenue but also advancing the Prime Minister's vision of self-reliance in the mineral sector.

Last July, the state offered a record 51 blocks, which featured 14 critical minerals, including bauxite, iron, limestone, manganese, graphite, vanadium, and platinum group minerals.