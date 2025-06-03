Home / Industry / News / Emerging diversified construction firms set for stable FY26 growth: Crisil

Emerging diversified construction firms set for stable FY26 growth: Crisil

Healthy order books, driven by the timely execution of projects, supporting their credentials, have resulted in the continued scale-up of operations, it said

construction, Economy, Building
Emerging diversified construction firms are expected to witness stable growth in 2025-26. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 2:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Emerging diversified construction firms are expected to witness stable growth in 2025-26, with revenues projected to rise by 9-11 per cent, Crisil Ratings said on Tuesday.

Healthy order books, driven by the timely execution of projects, supporting their credentials, have resulted in the continued scale-up of operations, it said.

"Emerging diversified construction companies will continue to see steady growth this fiscal, with revenues growing 9-11 per cent compared with a 15 per cent compounded annual growth rate in the five fiscals through 2025," it said in a statement. 

ALSO READ: Dairy companies likely to record 11-13% revenue growth in FY26: Crisil

However, limited ability to pass on the impact of sharp commodity price fluctuations and stronger competition will limit the operating margins to 10-11 per cent. While the working capital requirements of emerging construction companies will be higher on-year, it will be funded mainly by better cash flows and risk management practices, thus limiting fund-based working capital bank borrowings.

Timely execution of a sizeable order book will also entail debt-funded capex for equipment purchases. Nevertheless, strong cash flows will ensure leverage levels are under control, thereby supporting the credit profiles of companies.

An analysis of 200 emerging diversified construction companies, with estimated aggregate revenue of Rs 1 lakh crore last fiscal-about a tenth of the country's total infrastructure spend-indicates as much. 

"The government's thrust on infrastructure and better access to funding continue to support the growth of emerging corporates in the diversified construction industry. Diversity in the order book should enable these players to log another year of steady revenue growth. However, profitability will remain flat on-year as competition within the segment intensifies and subcontracting charges remain in check," Crisil Ratings Senior Director Rahul Guha said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Home loan volume and value see double-digit growth in FY25: Report

Mumbai is 6th globally in under-construction data centre capacity: Report

India's job market sees high mobility, many seeking new roles: Report

Premium

Indian hospitality chains chart global routes; target UK, West Asia markets

IEA urges India to prioritise mobility electrification for energy security

Topics :Crisil reportCrisilconstruction firms

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story