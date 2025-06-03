Mumbai is 6th globally in under-construction data centre capacity: Report

Mumbai is fast emerging as a data centre hub, ranking sixth globally in the under-construction capacity, surpassing global hubs like London and Dublin, and 7th most established data centre market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, according to a report by a global commercial real estate services provider.

At the end of 2024, the city had 335 megawatts (MW) of data centre capacity under construction, which, once completed, will expand its operational capacity by 62 per cent, the report by Cushman & Wakefield stated.

Mumbai also accounts for 42 per cent of India’s projected under-construction capacity. Digital infrastructure upgrades in the city further support the growth of data centres.