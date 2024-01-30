Home / Industry / News / Maharashtra govt signs MOUs with 7 companies for green hydrogen production

Maharashtra govt signs MOUs with 7 companies for green hydrogen production

"There is connectivity available in the state. Skilled manpower is available and land is also available. Policies are also friendly,' Maharashtra CM said

'This is a big achievement. Ours is the first state to promote Green Hydrogen,' CM Eknath Shinde said
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 7:33 AM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde signed Green Hydrogen Policy MoUs with seven companies. A move that has now made Maharashtra the first state to promote green hydrogen, he said.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "Green Hydrogen Policy- MoUs have been signed with seven companies. This is a big achievement. Ours is the first state to promote Green Hydrogen. In this investment worth Rs 2.76 lakh crore is being made. Seven big companies are working on it. It is a flexible & liberal policy. 60,000-70,000 people will get employment through it."

He further said that this was the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This is a huge step by the state government. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has also attended several meetings. ArcelorMittal and Nippon has today signed MOUs worth an investment of 40,000 crores today. More than 20,000 people will get jobs. Maharashtra is industrial-friendly state. When I went to Davos, MOUs worth 3.53 lakh crores were signed," the CM said.

He further said that the state has huge potential.

"There is connectivity available in the state. Skilled manpower is available and land is also available. Policies are also friendly. Maharashtra is becoming the most favourite destination for industries. This is a huge achievement. PM Modi is also supporting us. Single-window clearance and subsidy will be available for the investors," he added.

Topics :Maharashtra governmentHydropower sectorhydrogen fuelCarbon emissions

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

