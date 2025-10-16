Home / Industry / News / Festive surge: MahaRERA approves 405 realty projects across Maharashtra

Festive surge: MahaRERA approves 405 realty projects across Maharashtra

MahaRERA approved 405 new real estate projects during Dussehra - its highest-ever single-day festive clearances - with a total of 809 approvals, extensions and corrections across Maharashtra

realty sector, real estate
Pune city topped the list with 122 projects, followed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:07 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) approved 405 new projects with registration numbers on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra — the first time such a large number of project approvals have been issued during the festival.
 
On the eve of Dussehra alone, 200 projects were granted certificates of approval. In line with developers’ submitted proposals, MahaRERA also granted timeline extensions and permitted corrections to existing projects.
 
809 total clearances including new projects, extensions, and corrections 
In total, 809 applications were approved for new registrations, extensions, and corrections. Of these, 405 projects received new registration numbers, deadlines for 209 projects were extended, and 195 existing projects were granted correction approvals.
 
Pune leads approvals, Mumbai region close behind 
Pune city topped the list with 122 projects, followed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which accounted for 197 projects. This included 63 from Mumbai city and suburbs, 58 from Thane, 41 from Raigad, 22 from Palghar, nine from Ratnagiri, and four from Sindhudurg.
 
4,940 projects cleared in six months 
Between April 25 and September 25, MahaRERA approved 4,940 project proposals. Of these, 2,039 were new housing projects granted registration numbers, while 1,748 received timeline extensions and 1,153 secured approvals for corrections.
 
Festive approvals reflect regulator’s proactive approach 
“In the real estate industry, the auspicious festive occasions of Dussehra and Diwali hold equal importance. Therefore, MahaRERA is ensuring that housing projects meeting the legal, technical, and financial criteria are granted the nod. For this, the entire registration department is making due efforts,” the authority said in a statement issued on Thursday.
 
Ensuring transparency and accountability in Maharashtra’s housing sector 
MahaRERA, established under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, serves as Maharashtra’s governing authority for real estate. It aims to ensure transparency and accountability in property transactions while safeguarding the interests of homebuyers and developers alike.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fresh supply of industrial, warehousing spaces up 6% in Jan-Sep: Colliers

'Consumer interest priority': Govt on Trump's claim on Russian oil purchase

India's housing market gets 'premium', with surging value despite sales dip

Vedanta-Balco smelter hits new milestone in aluminium production

Premium

Epsilon to set up 30K tonne per annum graphite anode plant in 1st phase

Topics :Real Estate MaharashtraReal estate developers

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story