Fresh supply of industrial, warehousing spaces up 6% in Jan-Sep: Colliers

The data pertains to Grade A buildings. (Photo: Wikipedia)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:24 AM IST
New supply of premium industrial and warehousing spaces rose 6 per cent during the January-September period across the top eight cities, as builders look to expand portfolio to meet rising demand, according to Colliers.

Real estate consultant Colliers India's latest data suggests that the fresh supply of industrial and warehousing spaces grew to 28.8 million square feet during the first nine months of this calendar year from 27.1 million square feet in the year-ago period.

The data pertains to Grade A buildings.

Delhi-NCR, Chennai, and Mumbai together accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total new supply.

"The majority of the new completions were concentrated in NH 16 - Chennai, Bhiwandi - Mumbai and Luhari & Farukh Nagar micro markets of Delhi NCR, indicating the continued preference for well-connected localities with strong infrastructure linkages," the consultant said.

As per the data, the new supply in Delhi-NCR increased 18 per cent to 9 million square feet during January-September 2025 from 7.6 million square feet in the year-ago period.

In Chennai, the fresh supply rose 24 per cent to 5.6 million square feet from 4.5 million square feet.

The new supply in Mumbai increased 52 per cent to 4.4 million square feet from 2.9 million square feet.

In Hyderabad, the leasing of industrial and warehousing spaces grew 6 per cent to 1.7 million square feet from 1.6 million square feet.

However, the new supply fell in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Pune.

The new supply in Pune declined 39 per cent to 2.2 million sq ft from 3.6 million square feet.

In Ahmedabad, the new supply fell 17 per cent to 1.5 million square feet from 1.8 million square feet.

New supply in Bengaluru fell 20 per cent to 2.4 million square feet from 3 million square feet.

In Kolkata, the new supply decreased 5 per cent to 2 million square feet during the January-September period this year from 2.1 million square feet in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Third-party logistic (3PL) players, engineering firms and e-commerce companies are the major demand drivers of industrial and warehousing spaces across these eight major cities, the consultant noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

