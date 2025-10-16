Fresh supply of industrial, warehousing spaces up 6% in Jan-Sep: Colliers

New supply of premium industrial and warehousing spaces rose 6 per cent during the January-September period across the top eight cities, as builders look to expand portfolio to meet rising demand, according to Colliers.

Real estate consultant Colliers India's latest data suggests that the fresh supply of industrial and warehousing spaces grew to 28.8 million square feet during the first nine months of this calendar year from 27.1 million square feet in the year-ago period.

The data pertains to Grade A buildings.

Delhi-NCR, Chennai, and Mumbai together accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total new supply.

"The majority of the new completions were concentrated in NH 16 - Chennai, Bhiwandi - Mumbai and Luhari & Farukh Nagar micro markets of Delhi NCR, indicating the continued preference for well-connected localities with strong infrastructure linkages," the consultant said.

As per the data, the new supply in Delhi-NCR increased 18 per cent to 9 million square feet during January-September 2025 from 7.6 million square feet in the year-ago period. In Chennai, the fresh supply rose 24 per cent to 5.6 million square feet from 4.5 million square feet. The new supply in Mumbai increased 52 per cent to 4.4 million square feet from 2.9 million square feet. In Hyderabad, the leasing of industrial and warehousing spaces grew 6 per cent to 1.7 million square feet from 1.6 million square feet. However, the new supply fell in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Pune.