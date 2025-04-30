Majority of Indian employees considering changing employer in 2025: Aon

A majority—82 per cent—of surveyed employees in India are either in the process of changing employers or may seek new opportunities in the next 12 months, compared to 60 per cent globally, according to a recent survey by Aon, the global professional services firm.

Aon’s 2025 Employee Sentiment Study also found that only 7 per cent of employees in India feel undervalued, compared to 13 per cent globally.

Nitin Sethi, head of talent solutions for India at Aon, said, “Until recently, very few companies considered how benefits, wellness and healthcare programmes could shape their employer brand and employee value proposition. Post-Covid, we are seeing changes as employees increasingly value these programmes, and companies are more actively branding and communicating their availability to current and future employees. A multigenerational workforce is accelerating this change, while advanced technology is making it easier to implement these programmes. In the next decade, companies that excel in benefits, health and wellness will have a significant opportunity to position themselves as best-in-class employers.”

The global study surveyed more than 9,000 employees across 23 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, China, India, and Australia. It found that a large share of Indian workers are actively considering changing employers.

Medical coverage emerged as one of the most valued benefits across all generations among Indian respondents, with Generation X and Generation Y rating it higher than Generation Z. Generation Z placed greater value on work-life balance.

Additionally, 76 per cent of surveyed employees in India said they would be willing to trade current benefits for improved choices. This indicates the need for businesses to align their total rewards and benefits strategies with the evolving expectations of their workforce.

“Employees are increasingly aware of the advantages of medical and life benefits,” said Ashley Dsilva, head of health and wealth solutions and director and principal officer for India at Aon. “The importance of retirement and financial planning among the young workforce is surprising. This shift may be due to a better understanding of the impact of inflation on daily living, especially since entry-level wages have stagnated in many sectors.”

Younger employees have also taken on increased debt, with a substantial number securing personal loans before the age of 30. According to Dsilva, employers have a clear opportunity to underscore the value of benefits and emphasise financial wellbeing in their offerings, thereby enhancing employee engagement through innovative communication methods.

The study further found that 10 per cent of surveyed employees in India had no confidence that their employer is investing in skills development and training to prepare them for the future of work. At the same time, Indian employees demonstrated stronger commitment to developing artificial intelligence (AI) skills, with 43 per cent expressing motivation to learn new skills to remain relevant, compared to 35 per cent globally.