Mantra Group secures ₹2,000 crore Worli project through NCLT resolution

Pune-based Mantra Group has secured a stalled real estate project in Worli with a development potential of ₹2,000 crore through the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) initiated at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The project was earlier acquired by Siddhi Raj Developers. It had been stalled for over a decade as the group's promoter, Jagdish Ahuja, could not complete it and also ran into litigation with landowners. Some of the units had been sold to homebuyers, the company noted in a statement issued on Friday.

The CIRP was initiated at the NCLT in 2023. The initial phases witnessed 20 players submitting their resolution plans for the project. On June 19, the NCLT passed an order appointing Mantra as the 'successful resolution applicant', accepting its resolution plan to complete the project.