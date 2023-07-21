Home / Industry / News / Manufacturing companies opt for flexible work rules in post-coronavirus era

Manufacturing companies opt for flexible work rules in post-coronavirus era

Deloitte's India Benefits Report 2023 findings reported that one-third of about 80 manufacturing firms have changed their policies to enable hybrid working arrangements post Covid-19

BS Web Team New Delhi
Companies such as Hyundai Motor India have adopted flexible work changes

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Manufacturing firms are opting for a flexible approach such as relaxations in working hours, attendance pushing, uniforms, and even allowing employees in certain roles to work remotely for a day or two in a week in the post-Covid era.

Companies such as Hyundai Motor India, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, Mercedes-Benz India, Ceat, and Mondelez International have adopted these changes, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET).

For these companies, most of these changes are now part of their permanent work culture.

Deloitte's India Benefits Report 2023 findings reported that one-third of about 80 manufacturing firms have changed their policies to enable hybrid working arrangements post Covid-19.

According to Deloitte, each of these manufacturing firms has more than 3,000 employees and a turnover of over Rs 8,000 crore.

Experts said that companies in sectors such as IT, professional services, and banking and financial services are way ahead of manufacturing firms in terms of offering flexibility to employees, according to the ET report.

Neelesh Gupta, Deloitte India director, said, "In an unheard tale, manufacturing organisations, while reluctant, are embracing flexible working with its current prevalence at 32 per cent, as per our survey. A sharp rise from less than five per cent prevalence pre-pandemic."

Mercedes-Benz India adopted a hybrid work culture post-pandemic.

Santosh Iyer, managing director and chief executive, said that white-collar employees whose functions permit remote collaboration can work 2-3 days from the office, while having the flexibility to work from home on other weekdays.

Hyundai Motor is already working on a “re-imagination” initiative, encompassing work, the people at work, and the workplace which got accelerated by the pandemic.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Banking on Gypsy's legacy to take on the SUV challenge

More than budget carmaker: Maruti leads Rs 10-20 lakh segment at 23% share

Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may decline up to 8% QoQ on lower volumes

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share

Maruti Suzuki looking to replicate diesel engine frugality with hybrid, CNG

India aims to trade electricity with Southeast Asian countries: Report

L&T bags order worth nearly Rs 7,000 cr for Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail project

Report violations of e-cigarette sales ban on portal: Govt to states

Telcos to pay fee for activities covered under scope of licence, says DoT

IT firms register a downfall in employee headcount, delay in salary hikes

Topics :BS Web ReportsHyundai MotorsMaruti Suzuki IndiaTata SteelMercedes IndiaDeloitte survey

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story