Manufacturing companies opt for flexible work rules in post-coronavirus era

Manufacturing firms are opting for a flexible approach such as relaxations in working hours, attendance pushing, uniforms, and even allowing employees in certain roles to work remotely for a day or two in a week in the post-Covid era.

Companies such as Hyundai Motor India, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, Mercedes-Benz India, Ceat, and Mondelez International have adopted these changes, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET).

For these companies, most of these changes are now part of their permanent work culture.

Deloitte's India Benefits Report 2023 findings reported that one-third of about 80 manufacturing firms have changed their policies to enable hybrid working arrangements post Covid-19.

According to Deloitte, each of these manufacturing firms has more than 3,000 employees and a turnover of over Rs 8,000 crore.

Experts said that companies in sectors such as IT, professional services, and banking and financial services are way ahead of manufacturing firms in terms of offering flexibility to employees, according to the ET report.

Neelesh Gupta, Deloitte India director, said, "In an unheard tale, manufacturing organisations, while reluctant, are embracing flexible working with its current prevalence at 32 per cent, as per our survey. A sharp rise from less than five per cent prevalence pre-pandemic."

Mercedes-Benz India adopted a hybrid work culture post-pandemic.

Santosh Iyer, managing director and chief executive, said that white-collar employees whose functions permit remote collaboration can work 2-3 days from the office, while having the flexibility to work from home on other weekdays.

Hyundai Motor is already working on a “re-imagination” initiative, encompassing work, the people at work, and the workplace which got accelerated by the pandemic.