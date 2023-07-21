Home / Companies / News / L&T bags order worth nearly Rs 7,000 cr for Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail project

L&T bags order worth nearly Rs 7,000 cr for Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail project

With this package, L&T will execute 92% of the main line between Shilphata in Maharashtra and Ahmedabad in Gujarat

BS Web Team New Delhi
L&T said that the project is in line with its strategic goals.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 11:45 AM IST
Construction major Larsen & Toubro on Friday announced that its heavy civil infrastructure business has received an order worth more than Rs 7,000 crore from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to construct the 135.45 km stretch of MAHSR – C3 package, a part of the Mumbai Ahmedabad high-speed rail project.

The company said that the assignment includes the construction of viaducts, stations, major river bridges, depots, tunnels, earth structures, stations, and other auxiliary works. With this package, L&T will execute 92 per cent of the main line between Shilphata in Maharashtra and Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

 “This is the second largest package, which L&T has won in this prestigious MAHSR project, and we are humbled by the trust reposed in us by our client, NHSRCL. By deploying state-of-the-art construction methods and extensive digital technologies, we will endeavor to complete this project, leveraging the experience from other MAHSR packages that we are currently executing,”  S V Desai,  director and senior executive vice president (civil infrastructure) said.

L&T said that the project is in line with its strategic goals. The approximately 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project will cover 155.76 kms in Maharashtra, 4.3 kms in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 348.04 kms in Gujarat. The train will have 12 stations along the route.

Topics :L&T L&T ConstructionLarsen & Toubro (L&T)rail projectsMumbaiBS web teamconstruction firms

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 11:45 AM IST

Next Story