L&T bags order worth nearly Rs 7,000 cr for Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail project

Construction major Larsen & Toubro on Friday announced that its heavy civil infrastructure business has received an order worth more than Rs 7,000 crore from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to construct the 135.45 km stretch of MAHSR – C3 package, a part of the Mumbai Ahmedabad high-speed rail project.

The company said that the assignment includes the construction of viaducts, stations, major river bridges, depots, tunnels, earth structures, stations, and other auxiliary works. With this package, L&T will execute 92 per cent of the main line between Shilphata in Maharashtra and Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

“This is the second largest package, which L&T has won in this prestigious MAHSR project, and we are humbled by the trust reposed in us by our client, NHSRCL. By deploying state-of-the-art construction methods and extensive digital technologies, we will endeavor to complete this project, leveraging the experience from other MAHSR packages that we are currently executing,” S V Desai, director and senior executive vice president (civil infrastructure) said.

L&T said that the project is in line with its strategic goals. The approximately 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project will cover 155.76 kms in Maharashtra, 4.3 kms in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 348.04 kms in Gujarat. The train will have 12 stations along the route.