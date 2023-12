Maruti, Mahindra, Audi extend support to customers in cyclone-hit areas

Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra and luxury car maker Audi have extended support to customers in cyclone and flood affected regions of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement, Maruti Suzuki India said it has collaborated with its dealer partners and made several arrangements at its workshops.

As soon as the news about the cyclone 'Michaung' was reported, the company proactively sent out 7 lakh SMS alerts containing precautionary steps to its customers to ensure that even before the cyclone hits, customers could take precautionary measures to safeguard their cars against potential damage, it said in a statement.

The company said it mobilised 46 tow trucks from neighbouring cities and activated 34 roadside assistance vehicles for quick response, augmented spare parts inventory for ready availability, and collaborated with insurance firms for faster claim processing and settlement.

Mahindra & Mahindra said it has initiated complimentary roadside assistance, no-cost inspection and damage assessment and financial relief through special discount to its customers in the affected areas.

Audi has announced 24x7 complimentary roadside assistance for customer cars impacted by the floods caused by the ongoing cyclone Michaung in Chennai.

"In light of the unprecedented challenges faced by the city of Chennai, we are making every possible effort to assist our customers in the city," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.