Home / Industry / Auto / Maruti, Mahindra, Audi extend support to customers in cyclone-hit areas

Maruti, Mahindra, Audi extend support to customers in cyclone-hit areas

Mahindra & Mahindra said it initiated complimentary roadside assistance, no-cost inspection and damage assessment and financial relief through special discount to its customers in the affected areas

Cyclone Michaung
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra and luxury car maker Audi have extended support to customers in cyclone and flood affected regions of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement, Maruti Suzuki India said it has collaborated with its dealer partners and made several arrangements at its workshops.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As soon as the news about the cyclone 'Michaung' was reported, the company proactively sent out 7 lakh SMS alerts containing precautionary steps to its customers to ensure that even before the cyclone hits, customers could take precautionary measures to safeguard their cars against potential damage, it said in a statement.

The company said it mobilised 46 tow trucks from neighbouring cities and activated 34 roadside assistance vehicles for quick response, augmented spare parts inventory for ready availability, and collaborated with insurance firms for faster claim processing and settlement.

Mahindra & Mahindra said it has initiated complimentary roadside assistance, no-cost inspection and damage assessment and financial relief through special discount to its customers in the affected areas.

Audi has announced 24x7 complimentary roadside assistance for customer cars impacted by the floods caused by the ongoing cyclone Michaung in Chennai.

"In light of the unprecedented challenges faced by the city of Chennai, we are making every possible effort to assist our customers in the city," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

Also Read

Audi India posts 97% jump in sales at 3,474 units in first half of 2023

Audi launches Q8 e-tron in India; check expected price and specifications

Cyclone Michaung: Lesser damage than previous time, says Tamil Nadu CM

After Audi, Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of its cars from January 2024

Cyclone Biparjoy brings heavy rain in parts of Rajasthan, details inside

'Increasing demand for SUVs major road safety, environmental challenge'

Renault to invest $379 million to produce new hybrid SUV in Brazil

MG Motor India to hike prices from January owing to rising overall costs

Ficci submits proposal for continuation of demand incentives for EVs

Govt to pump in additional Rs 1,500 crore for FAME-II subsidy scheme

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mahindra & MahindraMarutiAudiCycloneTamil NaduAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story