Krafton India to launch third edition of gaming incubator KIGI on Sept 20

With its technology infrastructure partnerships, Krafton provides participating studios with assistance in areas such as cloud infrastructure, backend integration, game analytics, user acquisition, and AI-driven playtesting.
It has arrangements with companies including Google Cloud, AWS (Amazon Web Services), AccelByte, Lysto, AppMagic, and Liftoff’s GameRefinery.
“With each cohort, KIGI is proving that world-class games can be built right here in India. We’ve created an ecosystem that gives creators what they need to turn big ideas into scalable, successful games,” said Anuj Sahani, head of KIGI.
Since 2021, Krafton has invested over $170 million in Indian start-ups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology.
In India, BGMI has crossed 200 million downloads, while Krafton has also launched other games such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.