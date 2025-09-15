Krafton India to launch third edition of gaming incubator KIGI on Sept 20

Krafton India, the developer and publisher of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), is launching the third cohort of its gaming incubator programme, with registrations opening on September 20.

So far, 10 studios have been part of the previous two cohorts of the programme, known as the Krafton India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), which started in 2023.

The company said four studios from the first cohort have soft-launched their games, while the six from the second cohort continue to be under development.

KIGI provides financial assistance between $50,000 and $150,000, mentorship from industry veterans from India and South Korea, and access to Krafton’s resources.

It also enables studios to explore opportunities related to publishing, venture capital funding, and potential equity investment from Krafton, headquartered in South Korea. ALSO READ: Invest India to develop chip ecosystem with global partners, says Rai “Through KIGI, we’re strengthening the local ecosystem and supporting studios that will define the future of gaming from India,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, chief executive officer (CEO), Krafton India. With its technology infrastructure partnerships, Krafton provides participating studios with assistance in areas such as cloud infrastructure, backend integration, game analytics, user acquisition, and AI-driven playtesting. It has arrangements with companies including Google Cloud, AWS (Amazon Web Services), AccelByte, Lysto, AppMagic, and Liftoff’s GameRefinery.