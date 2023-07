The retail price of vildagliptin and metformin hydrochloride has been fixed at Rs 13.68 per tablet. This is used to control blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. The price of another drug for the same purpose, made with a combination of sitagliptin, pioglitazone and metformin hydrochloride, has been fixed at Rs 17.69.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has announced ceiling prices for 53 drugs , including those used to treat type 2 diabetes and anxiety. The authority, under the Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizers, has announced two lists of drugs with a price ceiling. One contains 51 names, and the other two.