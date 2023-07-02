Seek larger share of tech pie as Indian rail infra matures: Wabtec chief

In an interview with Business Standard, Pascal Schweitzer, newly-appointed President of Wabtec Transit, said that the component-maker and technology solutions firm sees India as one of its top markets going forward, especially as the past year has seen unprecedented acceleration and an “inflection point” in railway infrastructure.

In February, US-based railway firm Wabtec Corporation completed half of its 10-year journey to supply 1,000 diesel locomotives to the Indian Railways, in what is one of the biggest foreign direct investments in the Indian railway sector. With diesel being seen as a relic of the past, now, Wabtec looks at tapping into India’s aggressive push to introduce modern, fast urban rail transportation across the country through its equipment and technology vertical, Wabtec Transit.