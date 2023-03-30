Imported drugs for rare diseases to be exempt from customs duty



Normally, medicines attract a basic customs duty of 10 per cent, while some life-saving drugs or vaccines attract a concessional rate of 5 per cent, or are completely exempt from duties. In a major move that would benefit several patients, the government announced a full exemption from basic customs duty on all imported drugs and ‘food for special medical purposes’ for personal use to treat all rare diseases listed under the National Policy for Rare Diseases 2021. Additionally, the government has also fully exempted Pembrolizumab (Keytruda), a Merck cancer drug, from basic customs duty.



In order to qualify for the exemption, an individual importer must produce a certificate from the Central or State Director of Health Services, District Medical Officer or Civil Surgeon of the district, a Ministry of Finance release said. In a notification that came into effect on March 30, the exemption has been granted by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) by substituting “Drugs, Medicines or Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP)” instead of “drugs or medicines”.



“Drugs or special foods required for the treatment of these diseases are expensive and need to be imported. It is estimated that for a child weighing 10 kg, the annual cost of treatment for some rare diseases may vary from Rs 10 lakh to more than Rs 1 crore per year with treatment being lifelong and drug dose and cost, increasing with age and weight. This exemption will result in substantial cost savings and provide much needed relief to the patients,” it said. It added that while exemptions have already been provided to specified drugs for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy or duchenne muscular dystrophy, the government has been receiving many representations seeking customs duty relief for drugs and medicines used in the treatment of other rare diseases.

Life-saving drugs Zolgensma and Viltepso used in the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy were exempted from GST when imported for personal use. At that time, the GST rate for Keytruda was cut to 5 per cent from 12 per cent. In its meeting in September 2021, the GST Council had reduced tax rates for several life-saving drugs.



Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor had shared the story of a young couple who approached him for an exemption of duty for a drug on Twitter on March 28. The couple had imported a drug for their daughter who was suffering from cancer, and they were unable to pay a high duty for it. The story of a young couple who faced challenges to import a drug for their daughter