Medtech manufacturers say 26% tariff may pose challenge for sector's growth

Medical device manufacturers expect the imposition of a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian medical device exports to the United States to pose a significant challenge to the sector’s growth.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on imports from India and several other countries, calling the move “kind reciprocal”.

The announcement follows recent concerns raised by the US Trade Representative (USTR) in its 2025 National Trade Estimate Report on foreign trade barriers. The report flagged issues such as delays caused by the absence of guidelines for issuing import licences for refurbished medical devices in India, along with high tariffs and price caps that have not kept pace with inflation—factors seen as key obstacles for American medtech firms.

Commenting on the possible impact of the new tariffs on Indian medical device exports, Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator for the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD), said the industry must now explore opportunities in areas where the US is seeking to diversify its supply chain away from overdependence on any single nation.

India has historically been a major supplier of cost-effective and high-quality medical devices to the US, especially in the low-value, high-volume consumables segment.

In financial year (FY) 2023-24, India’s medical device exports to the US stood at $714.38 million, while imports from the US to India were significantly higher at $1,519.94 million, according to data from the Export Promotion Council of Medical Devices (EPCMD).

Himanshu Baid, managing director of Poly Medicure, said that while India may gain a marginal price advantage over China in certain low-risk, high-volume consumables, the overall impact might be limited if Indian prices are already more than 15 per cent higher than competitors. The full effect of the tariffs needs to be assessed in comparison with other exporting nations, he added.

Industry insiders noted that tariffs are not the only challenge—non-tariff barriers remain a major concern for Indian exporters.

“Regulatory hurdles in the US are steep, with US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval costs ranging from $9,280 to over $540,000, whereas US exporters face relatively minimal costs when entering India. Addressing these imbalances through bilateral collaboration is crucial,” Baid said.

Nath added that the industry has urged the Government of India to support bilateral negotiations aimed at achieving a balanced approach to tariffs and regulatory frameworks—an essential step in positioning India as a competitive player in the global medical device market.

“AiMeD’s call to action is a reminder that the global medical device market requires cooperative and fair-trade practices, with equal attention given to both tariff and non-tariff barriers to ensure the sustainability of the industry in both India and the United States,” the industry association said.