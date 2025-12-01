Meghalaya hosts first Northeast Organic Week as India targets $2 bn exports

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The commerce ministry's body APEDA on Monday said policymakers, FPOs, exporters and global buyers have gathered in Shillong to discuss certification, market access and capacity building issues of the organic agri products sector as India aims to raise exports to USD 2 billion by 2030.

With a view to tapping into the northeast's organic potential, APEDA (Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) is organising the first northeast India organic week in Shillong, Meghalaya.

According to the authority, India's total organic production (including both certified and conversion) has increased significantly from 13.35 lakh tonnes in 2015-16 to about 46.99 lakh tonnes in 2024-25, registering a strong CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 15 per cent.

India's organic food exports too have grown from USD 213 million in 2012-13 to USD 665 million in 2024-25, it said. To further accelerate this momentum, an export target of Rs 20,000 crore (about USD 2 billion) has been set to be achieved by 2030. "The inaugural Organic Week brought together policymakers, youth leaders, FPOs, exporters and global buyers for focused discussions on certification, traceability, market access and capacity building," the Department of Commerce said in a social media post. APEDA is also organising an exhibition to showcase Lakadong turmeric, organic ginger, pineapple, teas and orchids, alongside a Buyer-Seller Meet with 27 buyers from 14 countries.