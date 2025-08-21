MeitY blocked 1,300 illegal gaming sites but offshore firms still thrive

Despite the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) issuing 1,298 directions between 2022 and 2024 to block online betting, gambling, and gaming websites, executives from real money gaming firms allege that non-compliant offshore platforms continued to thrive in India.

Additionally, the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI), in a note published in March, said it had blocked 357 non-compliant offshore RMG entities, with 700 more under scrutiny.

With the ban on homegrown RMG platforms, offshore entities are expected to thrive, cornering the entire Indian market through a web of channels on social media messaging platforms and proliferation of these apps operated from regulatory havens.

“The cracking down on offshore platforms led us to believe that the centre was focussed on curbing these operators by working with the homegrown industry as partners. There were risk and analytics people advising the government on illegal money flows and suspicious behaviour,” an executive with knowledge of the matter said, requesting anonymity. Executives added that the industry co-operated with the government on cracking down the offshore entities during the past few months. Offshore entities continued to promote their services through outdoor advertising, despite government orders to block them, they said. Executives noted that bans on legitimate operators in states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu pushed RMG activity towards offshore companies in the past.