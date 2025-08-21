Home / Industry / News / MeitY blocked 1,300 illegal gaming sites but offshore firms still thrive

MeitY blocked 1,300 illegal gaming sites but offshore firms still thrive

Despite MeitY blocking nearly 1,300 illegal gaming sites, offshore betting and gambling platforms continue to operate in India through apps, VPNs and social media channels

online gaming, Online gambling, gaming industry
Executives said the industry had co-operated with the government in cracking down on offshore entities in recent months. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 8:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Despite the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) issuing 1,298 directions between 2022 and 2024 to block online betting, gambling, and gaming websites, executives from real money gaming firms allege that non-compliant offshore platforms continued to thrive in India. 
 
Additionally, the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI), in a note published in March, said it had blocked 357 non-compliant offshore RMG entities, with 700 more under scrutiny.
 
With the ban on homegrown RMG platforms, offshore entities are expected to thrive, cornering the entire Indian market through a web of channels on social media messaging platforms and proliferation of these apps operated from regulatory havens. 
 
“The cracking down on offshore platforms led us to believe that the centre was focussed on curbing these operators by working with the homegrown industry as partners. There were risk and analytics people advising the government on illegal money flows and suspicious behaviour,” an executive with knowledge of the matter said, requesting anonymity. 
 
Executives added that the industry co-operated with the government on cracking down the offshore entities during the past few months. Offshore entities continued to promote their services through outdoor advertising, despite government orders to block them, they said.
 
Executives noted that bans on legitimate operators in states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu pushed RMG activity towards offshore companies in the past. 
 
They cautioned that after a complete ban is imposed on companies in India, there could be a rise in instances of financial distress and money laundering, since offshore entities are immune to regulatory scrutiny. “The demand does not evaporate because of this ban, the demand is still there. It's just that a different set of operators will be available now to fulfill that,” an executive said. 
 
PRAHAR's (Public Response Against Helplessness and Action for Addressal) July 2024 survey of 2,500 gamers in Telangana—where RMG has been banned for eight years—found more than 94 per cent of players still accessing offshore or illicit apps through VPNs, Telegram groups, or sideloaded platforms.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CDSCO flags 8 drugs as spurious, 134 not of standard quality in July

BS Infra Summit: 'Fossil fuels to remain vital as renewables face hurdles'

Premium

Experimenting consumers channel growth for innovative launches: Report

India resumes canola oil imports after 5 years as domestic prices surge

Bank-AI collab improves pricing, risk models: Philadelphia Fed's Jagtiani

Topics :online gamingbettinggambling industry

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story