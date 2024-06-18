Home / Industry / News / MeitY hears industry concerns over the draft Digital Competition Bill

MeitY hears industry concerns over the draft Digital Competition Bill

Secretary Krishnan says will share the industry feedback with MCA

digital competition Bill
Representative Picture
Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 9:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Representatives of several bodies that speak for the internet and mobile business expressed on Tuesday their concern about the draft Digital Competition Bill.

They are the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Digital News Publishers Association, Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports, and Cyber Cafe Association of India.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan, who chaired the meeting, conducted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), said their proposals would be conveyed to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, said sources.

The meeting is significant because divergent stances have emerged among digital players. While big tech players have opposed the introduction of any ex-ante framework under the Bill, saying that it could have a negative effect on innovation and investment, several Indian startups have favoured it.

The IAMAI, which is the largest representative body for digital startups and companies, argued against the need for ex-ante regulation for digital markets, said a source.

ALSO READ: Govt must be pro-competition rather than pro-business

Ex-ante regulations are proactive measures to prevent certain practices before they occur.

“It was a short feedback meeting with Meity officials. The ministry wanted to hear every industry body on the issue, and all made their points,” said a person in the know.

The IAMAI, according to sources, said the criteria for designating enterprises systematically significant digital enterprises (SSDEs) could include the entire digital sector.

The Bill proposes certain core digital services be designated SSDEs. It gives parameters for a company to be called an SSDE, but it also mentions that entities that do not satisfy the parameters can still be designated SSDEs if the Competition Commission of India says it has a significant presence.

The IAMAI argued that by revisiting thresholds, it could be ensured that only the largest digital gatekeepers (or ‘Big Tech’ companies), which benefited from network effects, fell within the Bill’s scope.

Prateek Jain, associate director of startups, ADIF, reacting to the meeting, said: “As the premier policy think tank for digital startups in India, the ADIF wholeheartedly welcomes this forward-looking legislation, which strikes a right balance between promoting innovation and ensuring fair competition.”

A couple of days ago, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting organised a meeting to discuss issues regarding revenue sharing between Big Tech companies and digital news publishers, against the backdrop of the Bill.


Also Read

What is the Magic Remedies Act under which Patanjali is facing scrutiny

Separation not equivalent to divorce in Hindu marriage: Madhya Pradesh HC

MCA notifies leniency plus regime under the Competition Act 2023

MCA revises thresholds for mergers and amalgamation under Competition Act

From local to global: Competition Law gained much traction in 2023

Investments in key infrastructure sectors to touch Rs 15 trn in 2024-26

Pre-Budget talks: Industry bodies suggest tax reforms to revenue secy

73% of Indian workers surveyed content with their salary: ADP Survey

Quick commerce expands to electronics: Smartphones to be delivered in mins

Rents in India have increased by up to 64% in last five years: Report

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :IT ministryCompetition ActCompetition Commission of India

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story