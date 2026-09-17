Micron to scale up semiconductor assembly, testing in India next year

India's semiconductor policy push has given the industry a strong foundation it didn't have, and the nation has moved from vision to execution now, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said on Thursday, as he announced the company's plan to scale up chip assembly and testing facility here by multifold next year.

"For decades, people have talked about India's semiconductor potential. I have been in many of those conversations. Potential does not ship products. What I see in India today is execution," Mehrotra said, speaking at the SEMICON India 2026 inaugural.

Micron has been here for seven years, he said, adding that the country employs more than 7,000 people in India directly and its work supports tens of thousands more jobs across the value chain.

"Earlier this year, we began commercial production at Sanand, Gujarat. It is the first semiconductor assembly and test facility here in India and the first project under the India semiconductor mission...finished DRAM and NAND products are now leaving Gujarat for customers around the world carrying a label this country has waited a long time to put on a memory chip - the Made in India," he said. The current production capacity already exceeds the memory required for India's entire laptop market, the Micron CEO said. "The India Semiconductor Mission and now ISM 2.0 gave this industry a foundation it did not have before," he added.

Mehrotra said that Micron designs memory chips in Bangalore and Hyderabad, assembles in Gujarat, and ships them to customers in every continent. "This year, we will assemble and test tens of millions of chips at Sanand. Next year, hundreds of billions of chips," he said. Mehrotra said that Micron's current production capacity already exceeds the memory required for India's entire laptop market. "Our engineering in India began long before the factory did. Our centres in Hyderabad and Bangalore are now a core part of Micron's global technology network. Our India teams have contributed to more than 3,700 patents, inventions, and disclosures," the Micron CEO said.