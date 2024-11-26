Milk production annual growth rate slips further to 3.78% in FY24

India’s annual growth rate in milk production has slowed down further to 3.78 per cent in 2023-24, though the country continues to remain the world’s largest producer at 239.3 million tonnes, latest government data showed.

The growth rate in milk production was 6.62 per cent in financial year 2017-18 (FY18); 6.47 per cent in FY19; 5.69 per cent in FY20; 5.81 per cent in FY21; and 5.77 per cent in FY22.

In FY23 it came down to 3.83 per cent and 3.78 per cent in FY24, the animal husbandry statistics 2024 released today said. (see chart)

The slowdown in the rate of growth of milk production from a healthy 5-6 per cent just a few years back has caused some concern within a section of the industry who want deeper analysis of the problem.

“Since the last 30 years, India has doubled its milk production roughly after every 15 years, but if the growth rate continues to slip this means that there is some problem and output might be purely coming on the strength of sheer number of animals in the country and not much through per animal yield. The trend needs to be studied carefully” a veteran industry player who did not wish to be named said.

Addressing an event to celebrate National Milk Day, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that the average growth in India's milk production has been 6 per cent in the last 10 years as against the global average of 2 per cent.

The National Milk Day is celebrated every year on November 26 to honour the Father of white revolution, Verghese Kurien, who was born on this day.

Among other livestock, the data showed that production of eggs has risen from 138.38 million tonnes in 2022-23 to 142.77 million tonnes, registering a growth rate of 3.17 per cent.

This rate in 2022-23 was 6.77 per cent.

Production of meat has risen from 9.77 million tonnes in 2022-23 to 10.25 million tonnes in 2023-24, registering a growth rate of 4.95 per cent, while wool production has risen from 33.61 million kgs in 2022-23 to 33.69 million kgs in 2023-24. The growth rate here was 0.22 per cent as against 2.12 per cent the previous year.

Meanwhile, the data also showed that milk production from buffaloes has decreased 16 per cent in 2023-24 compared to the previous year.

Milk output from exotic/crossbred cattle has increased 8 per cent while production from indigenous/non-descript cattle increased 44.76 per cent.

The top five milk producing states during 2023-24 were Uttar Pradesh with a share of 16.21 per cent of total milk production followed by Rajasthan (14.51 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (8.91 per cent), Gujarat (7.65 per cent), and Maharashtra (6.71 per cent).

In terms of annual growth rate, West Bengal was at the top (9.76 per cent) followed by Jharkhand (9.04 per cent), Chhattisgarh (8.62 per cent), and Assam (8.53 per cent) as compared to the previous year.