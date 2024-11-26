Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Realty most violative sector on problematic advertising in Apr-Sep: Report

Realty most violative sector on problematic advertising in Apr-Sep: Report

The report by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) said the self-regulatory body received 4,016 complaints during the first half

advertising advertisement asci
From a media perspective, digital platforms contributed to 2,830 or 93 per cent of the ads processed by the body. | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 6:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The real estate sector has emerged as the most violative segment in advertising during the first half of FY25, accounting for over a third of the problematic campaigns, a report said on Tuesday.

The report by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) said the self-regulatory body received 4,016 complaints during the first half, of which 3,031 were investigated and 98 per cent of them needed some modification.

From a media perspective, digital platforms contributed to 2,830 or 93 per cent of the ads processed by the body.

When it comes to violations of the code, the real estate sector is followed by illegal betting at 29 per cent, healthcare at 8 per cent, personal care at 7 per cent, and food and beverages at 6 per cent.

The body reviewed 2,115 ads from the realty sector, of which 1,027 were processed for potential violations of the MahaRERA Act, an official statement said.

On the illegal betting front, the body said 890 ads were flagged to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) for promoting illegal offshore betting platforms, exploiting digital spaces like fan pages, tickers, and influencers.

More From This Section

International air cargo hub at Swami Vivekanand airport back on track

Govt's nod for bank guarantee waiver will reduce telcos' burden: COAI

India leads in 5G growth with 270 million users expected by end of 2024

Number of 5G subscribers in India may triple to 970 mn by 2030: Report

Cabinet waives bank guarantee for spectrum purchased in past auctions

Of these 890 ads, 831 were posts from Instagram, which were in the form of tickers and tags displayed on fan and community pages that directed users to offshore betting platforms, the statement said.

Amid concerns about greenwashing, the body said it reviewed 100 ads on such concerns and all of them required some modification.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Goyal asks real estate developers to adopt environment-friendly techniques

Realty boom: Godrej Properties, Macrotech drive Rs 35,000 cr sales

India's 26 major realty firms sell Rs 35,000 cr worth properties in Q2

Signature Global to launch housing projects worth Rs 50K cr in next 3yrs

Maharashtra election results: What Mumbai homebuyers expect from new govt

Topics :Real Estate advertisingASCI

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story