Ministries, firms from 20+ nations to join India Energy Storage Week 2025

Government officials and industry representatives from over 20 countries are expected to participate in the 11th edition of India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025, scheduled from July 8 to 10 in the capital.

More than 150 key partners, exhibitors, and over 1,000 companies from Australia, Germany, France, the UK, Finland, Canada, the US, Israel, and South Korea are expected to participate in the IESW 2025 event at the Yashobhoomi Convention and Expo Centre in New Delhi, a statement said.

India Energy Storage Week (IESW), hosted by India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) has announced the participation of Ministries, Government Representatives, and Companies from over 20 Countries, it stated.