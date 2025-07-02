Captive and commercial coal mines post 16.3% rise in output in Q1

Coal production from captive and commercial mines stood at 15.57 million tonnes (MT) in June 2025, while dispatches reached 17.31 MT, according to the Ministry of Coal.

The April–June quarter of FY26 recorded a 16.39 per cent rise in production and a 13.03 per cent increase in dispatches year-on-year (Y-o-Y), reflecting improved operational efficiency and better utilisation of mining capacities.

Data shared by the ministry showed a consistent upward trend in both production and dispatches across the last three first quarters, indicating sustained momentum in coal output.