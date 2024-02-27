Home / Industry / News / Ministry of coal encouraging extensive diversification within CPSEs

Ministry of coal encouraging extensive diversification within CPSEs

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 8:32 PM IST
The Coal Ministry on Tuesday said it is actively encouraging extensive diversification within central public sector units, including Coal India, in line with the country's commitment to varied energy mix.

"In line with India's commitment to diversifying its energy mix, the Ministry of Coal is actively promoting extensive diversification within CPSEs, establishing pit-head TPPs, solar power plants, coal/lignite gasification plants, and critical mineral exploration," the coal ministry said in a statement.

Stressing the use of de-coaled land for cost-effective pit-head thermal power plants, the ministry's directive targets to secure sustainable operations for both PSUs, foreseeing a future coal surplus.

CIL is a hard-core coal company with seven arms while NLCIL is in lignite, power generation, new renewable energy and coal mining.

Diversification was felt a necessity, especially in the light of climate change narrative, diversifying into non-coal, securing new businesses and productively utilising sizeable reserves.

CIL contributes about 80 per cent of the country's domestic coal production and accounts for approximately 65 per cent of the consumption of fossil fuels in the country.

Topics :Coal ministryCPSEsCoal Coal India

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 8:31 PM IST

