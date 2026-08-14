The amendment also proposes retrospective financial consequences. Mineral levies not deposited with or recovered by a state before the new law comes into force would be treated as invalid, while amounts already recovered would not be refundable.
This could extinguish outstanding liabilities arising from the Supreme Court's August 14, 2024, consequential order, which allowed recovery of state demands dating back to April 1, 2005, in instalments over 12 years from April 1, 2026, while waiving interest and penalties for the period before the judgment.
Lamba said this provision could be particularly vulnerable if viewed as an attempt to nullify a judicially mandated recovery schedule. The differential treatment of amounts already collected and unpaid dues could also invite an Article 14 challenge, while the absence of clear legislative guidance on central conditions may raise concerns of excessive delegation, he said.