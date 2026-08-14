The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, passed by Parliament this week, has reopened a constitutional contest over the taxing powers of mineral-rich states, two years after the Supreme Court settled key questions on the issue.
 
The Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha on August 12 and the Rajya Sabha on August 13, is awaiting presidential assent. Its new Section 9D seeks to prevent states from imposing any tax, cess or levy on mineral rights or “mineral-bearing lands” except in accordance with conditions prescribed by the Centre.
 
The provision assumes significance in the backdrop of the Supreme Court's July 25, 2024, judgment in Mineral Area Development Authority v Steel Authority of India. The nine-judge Constitution Bench, by an 8:1 majority, held that royalty is not a tax and that states have legislative competence to tax mineral rights under Entry 50 of the State List.