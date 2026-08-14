Importantly, the Court found that the MMDR Act, as it then stood, did not impose any limitation on this taxing power. It merely regulated royalty.

The judgment, however, also recognised that Parliament could subsequently impose restrictions, conditions or even a prohibition on the state's Entry 50 taxing power through a law relating to mineral development.

The sharper issue concerns the inclusion of mineral-bearing land in the Bill to bring it under the regulatory control of the Centre. The Supreme Court had separately held that states could tax land under Entry 49, including by using the quantity or value of minerals extracted from the land, or royalty rates, as a measure of the tax. Crucially, it held that Parliament's power to impose limitations under Entry 50 did not extend to Entry 49.