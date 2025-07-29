Mobile subscribers grow modestly in June to 1.16 bn, rural subscribers dip

The total number of mobile subscribers in the country increased by 0.17 per cent month-on-month to 1.16 billion at the end of 30 June, including a slight uptick in wireless subscriptions in urban areas—from 630.42 million on 31 May to 633.14 million on 30 June—according to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Overall, the number of mobile and fixed wireless access subscribers rose from 1.16 billion at the end of 31 May to 1.17 billion as of 30 June, the data showed.

“The subscription in rural areas decreased from 533.51 million to 533.00 million during the same period. The monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless subscriptions was 0.47 per cent and -0.10 per cent, respectively. The wireless tele-density in India increased from 82.63 per cent at the end of May 2025 to 82.74 per cent at the end of June 2025. The urban wireless tele-density increased from 124.91 per cent at the end of May 2025 to 125.31 per cent at the end of June 2025,” Trai said.