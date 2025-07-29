Home / Industry / News / Three new nano fertiliser plants to be set up by PSUs, firms: Govt

Three new nano fertiliser plants to be set up by PSUs, firms: Govt

The minister highlighted the steps taken to promote the use of nano fertilisers and said the central government has pursued with the states on use of nano fertilisers at various forums

fertiliser, farmer
Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel, in her written reply to the Rajya Sabha, said the government is not directly involved in setting up of nano fertiliser plants across the country.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government on Tuesday said three more nano fertiliser plants will be set up with a total production capacity of 17 crore bottles per annum by private and public fertiliser companies.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel, in her written reply to the Rajya Sabha, said the government is not directly involved in setting up of nano fertiliser plants across the country.

Overall seven nano-urea plants have been set up by fertiliser companies with a total production capacity of all these nano-urea plants presently in operation at 27.22 crore bottles (500 ml each) per annum.

Further, three nano DAP (Di Ammonium Phosphate) plants have been set up by fertilizer companies with a total production capacity of all these nano DAP plants presently in operation at 7.64 crore bottles (500 ml each) per annum.

In addition to this, "PSUs and other fertilizer companies have intimated about setting up of 3 more nano fertilizer plants, with a total production capacity of 17 crore bottles (500 ml equivalent) per annum," she said.

The minister said since inception, fertilizer companies have sold 10.68 crore bottles (500 ml each) of nano urea and 2.75 crore bottles (500 ml each) of nano DAP across all regions of the nation, including tribal-dominated regions.

The minister highlighted the steps taken to promote the use of nano fertilisers and said the central government has pursued with the states on use of nano fertilisers at various forums.

Nano-urea and nano-DAP are made available at Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendras (PMKSKs) by the companies. Nano-urea has been included under the monthly supply plan issued by the Department of Fertilizers regularly.

The ministry in collaboration with fertilizer companies has initiated a Maha Abhiyan for adoption of Nano DAP in all 15 agro-climatic zones of the country through consultations and field-level demonstrations.

Further, the ministry in collaboration with fertilizer companies has also launched campaigns for field-level demonstrations and awareness programs of nano-urea plus in 100 districts of the country, she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-UK trade deal boosts access for Indian medical devices in Britain

SAEL Industries arm commissions 50 MW solar project in Maharashtra

Realtors, financial firms bullish on Indian real estate growth: Report

India Inc to offer avg salary hike of 6.2-11.3% across industries: Report

Industrial, warehousing spaces demand rises 63% to record in Jan-Jun: CBRE

Topics :FertilizersPSUsGovernment

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story