Three new nano fertiliser plants to be set up by PSUs, firms: Govt

The government on Tuesday said three more nano fertiliser plants will be set up with a total production capacity of 17 crore bottles per annum by private and public fertiliser companies.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel, in her written reply to the Rajya Sabha, said the government is not directly involved in setting up of nano fertiliser plants across the country.

Overall seven nano-urea plants have been set up by fertiliser companies with a total production capacity of all these nano-urea plants presently in operation at 27.22 crore bottles (500 ml each) per annum.

Further, three nano DAP (Di Ammonium Phosphate) plants have been set up by fertilizer companies with a total production capacity of all these nano DAP plants presently in operation at 7.64 crore bottles (500 ml each) per annum.

In addition to this, "PSUs and other fertilizer companies have intimated about setting up of 3 more nano fertilizer plants, with a total production capacity of 17 crore bottles (500 ml equivalent) per annum," she said. The minister said since inception, fertilizer companies have sold 10.68 crore bottles (500 ml each) of nano urea and 2.75 crore bottles (500 ml each) of nano DAP across all regions of the nation, including tribal-dominated regions. The minister highlighted the steps taken to promote the use of nano fertilisers and said the central government has pursued with the states on use of nano fertilisers at various forums.