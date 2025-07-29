SAEL Industries arm commissions 50 MW solar project in Maharashtra

Solar RE Power, a subsidiary of SAEL Industries, on Tuesday said it has commissioned a 50 MW solar power plant in Beed district of Maharashtra.
The plant is expected to generate over 100 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean electricity annually, and is aligned with the government's vision for a sustainable energy future, SAEL Industries said.
"The 50 MW (AC)...ground-mounted solar project features TOPCon bifacial modules, designed for high energy yield and performance reliability," the clean energy solutions provider said.
The project is backed by a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), offering long-term revenue and tariff stability in accordance with industry best practices, it said.
"As we expand our renewable energy footprint in India, we want to provide sustainable infrastructure that benefits both people and the environment," Laxit Awla, Director at SAEL Industries, said.
SAEL Industries is a renewable energy company with a presence in agri waste-to-energy, utility-connected solar, and solar module manufacturing. It has a portfolio of over 6.7 GW of solar independent power producer assets across India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
