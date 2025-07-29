Home / Industry / News / SAEL Industries arm commissions 50 MW solar project in Maharashtra

SAEL Industries arm commissions 50 MW solar project in Maharashtra

The plant is expected to generate over 100 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean electricity annually, and is aligned with the government's vision for a sustainable energy future, SAEL Industries said

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I
"The 50 MW (AC)...ground-mounted solar project features TOPCon bifacial modules, designed for high energy yield and performance reliability," the clean energy solutions provider said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 3:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Solar RE Power, a subsidiary of SAEL Industries, on Tuesday said it has commissioned a 50 MW solar power plant in Beed district of Maharashtra.

The plant is expected to generate over 100 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean electricity annually, and is aligned with the government's vision for a sustainable energy future, SAEL Industries said.

ALSO READ: Realtors, financial firms bullish on Indian real estate growth: Report

"The 50 MW (AC)...ground-mounted solar project features TOPCon bifacial modules, designed for high energy yield and performance reliability," the clean energy solutions provider said.

The project is backed by a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), offering long-term revenue and tariff stability in accordance with industry best practices, it said.

"As we expand our renewable energy footprint in India, we want to provide sustainable infrastructure that benefits both people and the environment," Laxit Awla, Director at SAEL Industries, said.

SAEL Industries is a renewable energy company with a presence in agri waste-to-energy, utility-connected solar, and solar module manufacturing. It has a portfolio of over 6.7 GW of solar independent power producer assets across India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Realtors, financial firms bullish on Indian real estate growth: Report

India Inc to offer avg salary hike of 6.2-11.3% across industries: Report

Industrial, warehousing spaces demand rises 63% to record in Jan-Jun: CBRE

Blink and cost of milk is different: Uber surge tech now in supermarkets

Premium

TCS' decision to lay off nearly 12,000 employees may lift margins

Topics :solar plantsolar power Maharashtra

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story