SAEL Industries arm commissions 50 MW solar project in Maharashtra

Solar RE Power, a subsidiary of SAEL Industries, on Tuesday said it has commissioned a 50 MW solar power plant in Beed district of Maharashtra.

The plant is expected to generate over 100 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean electricity annually, and is aligned with the government's vision for a sustainable energy future, SAEL Industries said.

"The 50 MW (AC)...ground-mounted solar project features TOPCon bifacial modules, designed for high energy yield and performance reliability," the clean energy solutions provider said.

The project is backed by a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), offering long-term revenue and tariff stability in accordance with industry best practices, it said.