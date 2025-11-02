Monsoon rains dampen Coca-Cola, PepsiCo beverage sales in India

An extended monsoon and heavy rains across India impacted the beverages market, leading to a decline in sales for organised players during the September quarter.

For Atlanta-based beverage major Coca-Cola, inclement weather conditions in India led to a fall in volumes.

“In Asia Pacific, volume declined across each of the operating units, driven by softer consumer spending, weaker industry performance, and inclement weather in a few markets like India and the Philippines,” Henrique Braun, Chief Operating Officer at Coca-Cola, told analysts after announcing the company’s third-quarter results.

In the Asia Pacific region, the company’s unit case volume declined 1 per cent.

How did Coca-Cola’s performance fare amid the extended monsoon? Despite the temporary setback, James Quincey, Chief Executive Officer at Coca-Cola, said India holds significant long-term potential for volume growth. Rival PepsiCo also reported lower beverage volumes due to the extended monsoon in India. The company pointed to increased competition in the cola segment, which further pressured sales. What did PepsiCo and its bottler report for the September quarter? For the 12 weeks ended September 6, unit volume declined 1 per cent in PepsiCo’s international beverage business category, “primarily reflecting declines in Mexico and India, partially offset by growth in the Middle East,” the company said.

“We’re seeing growth in India. India was more impacted by weather, and there’s some competitive situation in the beverage category that will impact growth maybe for a few quarters, but we’ll come back strong,” Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, told analysts after the company’s third-quarter results in early October. PepsiCo’s Indian bottler, Varun Beverages, echoed the sentiment. “Domestic volumes remained subdued due to prolonged rainfall across India,” the management said while announcing the company’s third-quarter results last week. “The weather still has not been the best, but wherever we’ve got a break in the weather, we are growing double digits, even after having bad weather in certain regions. The weather gods are not in my hand, but as soon as we see a weather break, I think we are looking very positive and there’s no reason why we should not look at double-digit growth going forward,” said Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman of Varun Beverages, during a post-results interaction with analysts.