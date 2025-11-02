Home / Industry / News / Monsoon rains dampen Coca-Cola, PepsiCo beverage sales in India

Monsoon rains dampen Coca-Cola, PepsiCo beverage sales in India

Heavy rainfall and an extended monsoon dragged down beverage sales for Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Varun Beverages, and Dabur during the September quarter as consumer demand softened

coca-cola, cans, pepsi, beverage
For Atlanta-based beverage major Coca-Cola, inclement weather conditions in India led to a fall in volumes | Image: Bloomberg
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 2:23 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
An extended monsoon and heavy rains across India impacted the beverages market, leading to a decline in sales for organised players during the September quarter.
 
For Atlanta-based beverage major Coca-Cola, inclement weather conditions in India led to a fall in volumes.
 
“In Asia Pacific, volume declined across each of the operating units, driven by softer consumer spending, weaker industry performance, and inclement weather in a few markets like India and the Philippines,” Henrique Braun, Chief Operating Officer at Coca-Cola, told analysts after announcing the company’s third-quarter results.
 
In the Asia Pacific region, the company’s unit case volume declined 1 per cent.
 
How did Coca-Cola’s performance fare amid the extended monsoon? 
Despite the temporary setback, James Quincey, Chief Executive Officer at Coca-Cola, said India holds significant long-term potential for volume growth.
 
Rival PepsiCo also reported lower beverage volumes due to the extended monsoon in India. The company pointed to increased competition in the cola segment, which further pressured sales.
 
What did PepsiCo and its bottler report for the September quarter? 
For the 12 weeks ended September 6, unit volume declined 1 per cent in PepsiCo’s international beverage business category, “primarily reflecting declines in Mexico and India, partially offset by growth in the Middle East,” the company said.
 
“We’re seeing growth in India. India was more impacted by weather, and there’s some competitive situation in the beverage category that will impact growth maybe for a few quarters, but we’ll come back strong,” Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, told analysts after the company’s third-quarter results in early October.
 
PepsiCo’s Indian bottler, Varun Beverages, echoed the sentiment.
 
“Domestic volumes remained subdued due to prolonged rainfall across India,” the management said while announcing the company’s third-quarter results last week.
 
“The weather still has not been the best, but wherever we’ve got a break in the weather, we are growing double digits, even after having bad weather in certain regions. The weather gods are not in my hand, but as soon as we see a weather break, I think we are looking very positive and there’s no reason why we should not look at double-digit growth going forward,” said Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman of Varun Beverages, during a post-results interaction with analysts.
 
How did the weather affect FMCG player Dabur India? 
Homegrown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm Dabur India also saw its beverage portfolio take a hit due to heavy rains. The company’s beverage segment, which includes the Real fruit juice brand, bore the brunt of severe monsoon conditions, floods, and landslides.
 
“Nectar sales were impacted by heavy monsoons across the country and floods across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand,” said Mohit Malhotra, CEO of Dabur India, while addressing analysts last week.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dubai's Boo Boo Laand to debut in India with Mumbai launch by 2026

CCI lacks power to examine disputes over patented products: NCLAT

Steel makers urge govt for stronger measures to curb rising imports

October car retail outpaces OEM dispatches to dealers, aided by GST reforms

SICSem begins India's first end-to-end chip manufacturing project in Odisha

Topics :Coca ColaPepsiBeverage firms

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story