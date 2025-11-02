Dubai's Boo Boo Laand to debut in India with Mumbai launch by 2026

Kids’ luxury entertainment brand Boo Boo Laand, currently operating at Dubai Mall, is set to enter India with its first launch at Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza, a luxury shopping mall, by 2026.

Boo Boo Laand, an indoor luxury entertainment venue for children, offers interactive activities for kids aged one to eight years, including play zones and creative workshops. Observing India’s strong growth trajectory and rising consumer spending, Salil Malik, Managing Director of Boo Boo Laand, told Business Standard that this is the right time for the brand to enter the market.

What makes Boo Boo Laand confident about its India entry?

“After doing a feasibility study, we found there is a huge gap in the market for high-end luxury kids’ entertainment. The deal for Mumbai has already been signed. We are also planning venues in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh,” Malik said. He added that the brand’s parent company, Imperial One, will invest Rs 110 crore over the next three years to expand in the Indian market. How big will the Boo Boo Laand venues be in India? The Mumbai venue will span 12,000 square feet (sq. ft.), while other Indian locations are planned to be between 15,000 and 18,000 sq. ft. Globally, Boo Boo Laand operates a 25,000 sq. ft. venue at Dubai Mall, which opened in October 2024 and attracted over half a million guests in its first year.

Will the concept differ from its Dubai version? According to Malik, the concept in India will remain similar to that abroad but will feature smaller spaces. The Jio World Plaza outlet will be more premium and elevated, likely with higher ticket prices. School trips are expected to be a major revenue driver in India. “This project in Mumbai will have unique activities and higher capital expenditure compared to other venues in India,” he added. What is the market outlook for luxury kids’ entertainment in India? Currently, KidZania is the only major player in India’s organised kids’ entertainment segment. Malik noted that the sector is expanding rapidly with new mall developments in tier-II and tier-III cities. The Indian kids’ entertainment market, valued at $1.3 billion, is projected to grow to $2.1 billion by 2032, he said.