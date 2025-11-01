Home / Industry / News / October car retail outpaces OEM dispatches to dealers aided by GST reforms

October car retail outpaces OEM dispatches to dealers aided by GST reforms

Retail sales, however, outpaced wholesales as vehicles continued to move swiftly out of showrooms

Auto sales continue to slide in Dec, likely to remain subdued for some time
Maruti Suzuki India posted its highest-ever monthly dispatches in its 40-year history at 180,675 units, including light commercial vehicles. Retail sales were even stronger at 242,096 units, up nearly 20 per cent year-on-year.
Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 8:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales — or dispatches from manufacturers to dealers — rose 17 per cent in October to more than 470,000 units, according to industry estimates. The rise was driven by sustained demand for both compact cars and SUVs, aided by GST reforms that reduced prices ahead of the festive season.
 
Retail sales, however, outpaced wholesales as vehicles continued to move swiftly out of showrooms. While final numbers are being collated, industry insiders estimate that retail sales reached around 600,000 units in October.
 
Maruti Suzuki India posted its highest-ever monthly dispatches in its 40-year history at 180,675 units, including light commercial vehicles. Retail sales were even stronger at 242,096 units, up nearly 20 per cent year-on-year.
 
“Our production team has worked hard for the last three Sundays to meet this surge in demand,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) at Maruti Suzuki India. He added that the company expects its Vahan market share to be around 43.5 per cent.
 
Models like the Fronx recorded a 53.3 per cent jump in retail sales with 28,327 units sold. Other strong performers included the Ertiga (23,429 units), Dzire (28,000 units), Swift (24,348 units), WagonR (24,193 units) and Baleno (23,000 units). The Eeco, with 18,207 units, also had one of its best-ever months. Banerjee noted that Brezza sales were affected by some production constraints, with retail at 17,847 units in October.
 
Maruti’s overall PV dispatches rose 10.48 per cent year-on-year to 176,318 units in October. The company currently has about 104,000 vehicles, or roughly 19 days of network stock.
 
During the 40-day festive period, Maruti saw bookings rise 42 per cent to 500,000 units, while retail sales nearly doubled year-on-year to 410,000 units. Bookings for cars in the 18 per cent GST slab — vehicles under four metres with engines up to 1,200 cc (petrol) or 1,500 cc (diesel) — increased by about 50 per cent.
 
Tata Motors reported a 27 per cent rise in dispatches to 61,134 units in October, led by SUVs, which accounted for a record 77 per cent of monthly sales. EV dispatches hit an all-time high at 9,286 units, up 73 per cent year-on-year. The Nexon posted a 50 per cent growth in volumes, while Harrier and Safari combined sold about 7,000 units.
 
According to Vahan data, Tata Motors retailed 74,705 units in October, up from 41,151 units in September, surpassing Hyundai Motor India and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), which retailed 65,045 and 66,800 units, respectively. Between Navratri and Diwali, Tata Motors delivered 100,000 vehicles, a 33 per cent increase year-on-year.
 
Hyundai Motor India reported dispatches of 53,792 units, down 3 per cent, while exports stood at 16,102 units. “October 2025 was a month driven by the festivals of Dussehra, Dhanteras and Diwali, further complemented by the positive impact of GST 2.0 reforms,” said Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and COO, Hyundai Motor India. He added that the company achieved its second-highest ever combined monthly sales for the Creta and Venue, with 30,119 units sold.
 
M&M said it achieved its highest-ever monthly SUV sales in October at 71,264 units, a 31 per cent year-on-year increase. “October was a record month for us, driven by strong SUV demand,” said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M.
 
Japanese automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported a 43 per cent year-on-year jump in sales to 40,257 units in October. “The recently introduced festive editions of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition and the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition have received tremendous appreciation for their unique styling and premium value proposition,” said Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President (Sales, Service & Used Car Business) at TKM. He added that GST reforms and the favourable festive environment boosted customer confidence and enquiries.
 
Skoda Auto India also posted its highest-ever monthly sales at 8,252 units in October. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said the company expanded its network to 318 touchpoints in recent months and focused on geographic expansion to sustain growth.  October sales 
OEM October 2025 Sales (units) YoY Change (%)
Maruti Suzuki India 176,318 10.48
M&M 71,624 31
Tata Motors 61,134 27
Hyundai Motor India 53,792 -3.19
Kia 29,556 30
Toyota 40,257 43
  Source: Companies
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SICSem begins India's first end-to-end chip manufacturing project in Odisha

India's Oct power consumption dips 6% to 132 billion units on mild weather

ICMR seeks industry partners to develop indigenous antibodies against Nipah

Netflix, YRF team up to stream classics including 'DDLJ', Veer-Zaara'

Pfizer sues to stop rival bid for Metsera by Denmark's Novo Nordisk

Topics :Car salesGSTfestive seasonAuto sales

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story