More energy coming into global market from Western Hemisphere: Puri

India is confident of maintaining energy security as more energy is entering global markets from countries in the Western Hemisphere, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday. This includes Canada and the United States, alongside Latin American economies such as Brazil, Suriname, Guyana, and Argentina, Puri said, adding that India is open to importing from a wide range of nations.

The minister held bilateral meetings with energy ministers from the United Kingdom, Qatar, Venezuela, and Tanzania. The second meeting with Venezuela in less than six months has raised expectations of increased crude imports from the country.