IEW 2025 : India on track to meet 2030 energy goals, says PM Modi

India is on track to meet its 2030 energy goals and will reach 20 per cent ethanol blending by October this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. This includes adding 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy, turning national carrier Indian Railways into a net zero emitter, and establishing 5 million metric tonnes of annual green hydrogen production.

In a recorded message to the inaugural session of India Energy Week 2026, the government’s premier energy event, Modi said India will also achieve 20 per cent ethanol blending by volume in petrol, marking a significant milestone. Earlier, the target to achieve 20 per cent base fuel blending was set for 2030, but it was later revised to be achieved by the end of 2025.

E20 petrol (petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol) is now available at over 15,600 outlets across the country. Meanwhile, the government launched E100 fuel in March last year, which includes 93-93.5 per cent ethanol blended with 5 per cent petrol and 1.5 per cent co-solvent, which acts as a binder.

The prime minister said India has 500 million metric tonnes of sustainable feedstock.

In the renewable energy sector, solar energy generation capacity has expanded 32 times in the past 10 years, the prime minister said. India is the third-largest solar power producer globally, while also tripling its non-renewable generation capacity.

The prime minister also highlighted the issue of solar photovoltaic cell manufacturing in India. The latest budget has provided a push to ensure India can quickly act on battery and storage policies, he said.

Hydrocarbons push

India has the necessary resources, innovation, political stability, and strategic geography to become a major energy producer, the prime minister said.

India’s sedimentary basin holds significant untapped hydrocarbon reserves, the prime minister emphasised, signalling potential opportunities for investors in exploration and production. Currently, an estimated 10 per cent of India’s 3.36 million sq km sedimentary basin is under exploration, with the government planning to increase this to 16 per cent by the end of 2024. However, this remains below the government’s target of expanding exploration acreage to 1 million sq km by 2030.

India is currently the fourth-largest petroleum refining hub, a position expected to strengthen further, the prime minister said. The government anticipates refining capacity utilisation will grow from 256 million tonnes to 309 million tonnes by 2028.