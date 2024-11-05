Mospi announces advancing of release time of IIP, CPI data to 4 pm

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Tuesday announced the advancing of release time for macroeconomic data Consumer Price Index and Index of Industrial Production by about one and a half hours.

The data on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are currently released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) on the 12th of each month at 5:30 pm (the next working day if the 12th falls on a holiday in case of CPI) and the previous working day (if 12th falls on a holiday in case of IIP), an official statement said.

According to the statement, to provide more time on the day of release to access CPI and IIP data, the Mospi has decided to revise the release time for the CPI and IIP from 5.30 pm to 4.00 pm on the 12th of every month (the next working day if the 12th falls on a holiday of CPI) and the previous working day if 12th falls on a holiday, in case of IIP).

The ministry explained that the new release time aligns with the closing hours of major financial markets in India, ensuring that Consumer Price Index (CPI) data dissemination does not interfere with active trading.

This adjustment also adheres to the Mospi's commitment to transparency and accessibility in data dissemination, it stated.

The next release of CPI and IIP data for October 2024 will thus be available on November 12 at 4:00 pm on the ministry's official website, the statement said.