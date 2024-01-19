MoUs worth Rs over 3.5 lakh crore signed at Davos: Maharashtra CM

Terming his Davos visit "successful," Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said several memoranda of understanding worth over Rs 3,53,000 crore (approx) were signed over three days of the Davos summit and businessmen were excited to invest in the state.

Speaking with ANI about his Davos visit, CM Shinde said, "The Davos visit was successful...Several MoUs have been signed. People are excited to invest in Maharashtra...Our policy is very flexible and pro-industry. The people (in Maharashtra) are very positive and cooperative..."

"MoUs worth over Rs 3,53,000 crores were signed. Another MoU worth over Rs 1. 5 lakh crore will also be signed. There is euphoria among businessmen to invest on a large scale in Maharashtra," CM Shinde added.

He said that there is infrastructure, connectivity and skilled manpower in Maharashtra.

"The atmosphere is entirely conducive to investment. There is also a double-engine government. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji is with us. His full support is with the State," said Shinde.

He said that representatives of several world countries were "calling PM Modi a global leader."

"The United States, Singapore, Switzerland, Germany, South Korea, South Africa and representatives of other world countries were saying good things about Modiji. He is a dynamic, visionary and a global leader."

"He is a constructive and practical leader who is developing the country. It helped us while signing the MoUs. Because PM Modi has enhanced the reputation of our country on the global stage," CM Shinde added.

The World Economic Forum is an international non-governmental organisation for public-private sector collaboration based in Cologny, Switzerland.

The 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum will provide space to focus on the fundamental principles driving trust, including transparency, consistency, and accountability, as per the forum's official website.

This annual meeting will welcome over 100 governments, all major international organisations, 1000 forum partners, as well as civil society leaders, experts, youth representatives, social entrepreneurs, and news outlets.