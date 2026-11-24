MP Developers, one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in Chennai, has acquired the iconic Pilot Theatre property in Royapettah, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and expansion plans in the city.

Following the acquisition, the company has announced plans to develop a premium, ultra-luxury residential project at the site, valued at around ₹200 crore, transforming the landmark property into a signature residential address.

Spanning 11 grounds, the proposed development will feature 45 exclusive residences across two blocks, housing three- and four-bedroom homes, with prices starting at ₹2.99 crore. Reflecting MP Developers' approach of identifying well-located land parcels and creating residential developments that complement the value of their addresses, the project is envisioned for homebuyers who seek the luxury of space, privacy and exclusivity without moving away from the heart of the city. The development will also feature a curated range of rooftop lifestyle amenities, further enhancing the contemporary urban living experience.

Commenting on the acquisition and the upcoming development, MPraveen Malinani, founder and managing director, MP Developers, said, "Pilot Theatre holds a very special place in my journey. 24 years ago, I used to cross Pilot Theatre everyday during my commute when I was working in Chennai's telecom industry. Never did I imagine that I would one day return to this very location with an opportunity to develop it. For me, this acquisition is both a personal milestone and a reminder of how far determination and perseverance can take you." He said, "Beyond its personal significance, Pilot Theatre gives us an opportunity to contribute to a neighbourhood that has been an integral part of Chennai's identity. We hope to give this iconic property a new chapter in its history through a development that respects the character of the location while responding to the evolving aspirations of the city's homebuyers."

Located in Royapettah, one of Chennai's established neighbourhoods, Pilot Theatre has long been a recognisable landmark in the city's cultural landscape. Its acquisition and proposed redevelopment mark a new chapter for the iconic property, bringing contemporary residential living to a location with a rich legacy. With proximity to key commercial, retail, healthcare and educational hubs, as well as the upcoming Royapettah Metro station, this new residential development will offer homebuyers the advantage of an established neighbourhood complemented by modern urban conveniences. Vimesh P, chief executive officer, MP Developers, said, "The Pilot Theatre re-development represents an important step in establishing the MP Developers brand in central Chennai. With just 45 curated residences, we have the opportunity to create a boutique residential address where every detail matters, from design and space planning to construction quality and the overall homebuyer experience. We want this development to reflect what MP Developers stands for and set the benchmark for the kind of residential projects we aspire to create."